Is Regenxbio Inc (RGNX) A Good Stock To Buy?

Let’s analyze the new hedge fund action regarding Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX).

How are hedge funds trading Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -29% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 22 hedge funds with a bullish position in RGNX a year ago. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Redmile Group held the most valuable stake in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX), which was worth $56.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was Water Street Capital which amassed $42.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies, Perceptive Advisors, and Highline Capital Management were also bullish on Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Judging by the fact that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) has witnessed a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there were a few money managers who sold off their full holdings last quarter. Interestingly, James E. Flynn’s Deerfield Management dumped the largest investment of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $20.8 million in stock, and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $9.8 million worth. These moves are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 7 funds last quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) but similarly valued. These stocks are Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC), Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD), Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT), and National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to RGNX’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position OEC 23 329505 0 HTLD 7 7945 -4 YEXT 13 129557 -3 NSA 17 107661 0 Average 15 143667 -1.75

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $144 million. That figure was $232 million in RGNX’s case. Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on RGNX, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 20.1% and outperformed the market as well.

