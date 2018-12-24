Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is PTC Inc (PTC) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on October 20, 2019 at 6:52 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

At Insider Monkey we track the activity of some of the best-performing hedge funds like Appaloosa Management, Baupost, and Tiger Global because we determined that some of the stocks that they are collectively bullish on can help us generate returns above the broader indices. Out of thousands of stocks that hedge funds invest in, small-caps can provide the best returns over the long term due to the fact that these companies are less efficiently priced and are usually under the radars of mass-media, analysts and dumb money. This is why we follow the smart money moves in the small-cap space.

Is PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) a great investment now? Prominent investors are in a bearish mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions fell by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that PTC isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). PTC was in 23 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 25 hedge funds in our database with PTC positions at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

Kevin Oram Praesidium Investment Management

Unlike this former hedge fund manager who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to view the recent hedge fund action regarding PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC).

What does smart money think about PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -8% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 40 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in PTC a year ago. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

PTC_oct2019

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, OZ Management has the largest position in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC), worth close to $223.1 million, comprising 1.2% of its total 13F portfolio. On OZ Management’s heels is Select Equity Group, led by Robert Joseph Caruso, holding a $217.8 million position; the fund has 1.5% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other peers that hold long positions comprise Kevin Oram and Peter Uddo’s Praesidium Investment Management Company, Ian Simm’s Impax Asset Management and David Gallo’s Valinor Management LLC.

Seeing as PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) has experienced bearish sentiment from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there exists a select few hedgies that elected to cut their entire stakes by the end of the second quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Andrew Immerman and Jeremy Schiffman’s Palestra Capital Management dumped the largest stake of the 750 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $72.4 million in stock. Benjamin A. Smith’s fund, Laurion Capital Management, also said goodbye to its stock, about $64.2 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 2 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) but similarly valued. These stocks are The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL), Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY), and United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble PTC’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TTD 24 348201 -1
NBL 25 808173 1
ARRY 58 3051915 26
URI 44 1043608 -1
Average 37.75 1312974 6.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 37.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1313 million. That figure was $1197 million in PTC’s case. Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) is the least popular one with only 24 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) is even less popular than TTD. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards PTC. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately PTC wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); PTC investors were disappointed as the stock returned -24% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)?These Hedge Funds Are Dumping W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)Hedge Funds Are Selling UDR, Inc. (UDR)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM: Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See Mode

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About PTC Inc (PTC) Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About PTC Inc (PTC) Is PTC Inc (PTC) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Warren Buffett, GoldenTree Asset Management, Tableau Software Inc (DATA), PTC Inc (PTC), Tile Shop Holdings Inc (TTS), and More Some Insider Buying at Cogint Inc. (COGT) and Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), Plus Noteworthy Insider Selling at 3 Other Companies Hedge Funds Are Overweight PTC Inc (PTC) How This Fund’s Investments in NorthStar Asset Management (NSAM), CONMED Corporation (CNMD) & Other Stocks Performed in Q3? 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.