Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on October 27, 2019 at 2:01 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Amid an overall bull market, many stocks that smart money investors were collectively bullish on surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Our research shows that most of the stocks that smart money likes historically generate strong risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we weren’t surprised when hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 24.4% during the first 9 months of 2019 and outperformed the broader market benchmark by 4 percentage points.This is why following the smart money sentiment is a useful tool at identifying the next stock to invest in.

Is Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) the right investment to pursue these days? The smart money is becoming hopeful. The number of long hedge fund bets increased by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that MNTA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). MNTA was in 19 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with MNTA positions at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

MNTA_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a gander at the new hedge fund action surrounding Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Hedge fund activity in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

At Q2’s end, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 6% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 17 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in MNTA a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

William Leland Edwards of Palo Alto Investors

William Leland Edwards of Palo Alto Investors

Among these funds, Camber Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA), which was worth $43.6 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Perceptive Advisors which amassed $36.2 million worth of shares. Moreover, Palo Alto Investors, D E Shaw, and Renaissance Technologies were also bullish on Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As aggregate interest increased, key hedge funds have jumped into Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) headfirst. Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, assembled the largest position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Point72 Asset Management had $2.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Sander Gerber’s Hudson Bay Capital Management also made a $1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management, Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital, and Peter Algert and Kevin Coldiron’s Algert Coldiron Investors.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) but similarly valued. These stocks are FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM), Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR), Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO), and Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to MNTA’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FORM 14 44283 3
IIPR 10 24592 1
SONO 21 84443 -1
WIRE 15 48049 -1
Average 15 50342 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $50 million. That figure was $181 million in MNTA’s case. Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on MNTA, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 4.1% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyWere Hedge Funds Right About Ditching Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS...Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD)?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) Manufacturing Delay Of Generic Drug From Pfizer Inc. (PFE) A Relief For Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (TEVA) Is Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) A Good Stock To Buy? Is Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA) A Good Stock To Buy? Latest Hedge Fund Moves in Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA), Jumei International Holding (JMEI), and Summit Materials (SUM) SAC Capital’s Latest Portfolio Moves: Zynga Inc (ZNGA), Tessera Technologies, Inc. (TSRA) And Others 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.