Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on October 29, 2019 at 5:14 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We can judge whether MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There’s no better way to get these firms’ immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow their lead into their best ideas. While not all of these picks will be winners, our research shows that these picks historically outperformed the market when we factor in known risk factors.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has experienced an increase in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. MTG was in 35 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 32 hedge funds in our database with MTG positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MTG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most shareholders, hedge funds are seen as worthless, outdated investment vehicles of the past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at present, Our researchers look at the moguls of this group, approximately 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people watch over the majority of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by tailing their finest stock picks, Insider Monkey has found a number of investment strategies that have historically surpassed the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

What have hedge funds been doing with MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 9% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MTG over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

MTG_oct2019

The largest stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $83.3 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Point72 Asset Management with a $80.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, GLG Partners, and AQR Capital Management.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Mark Asset Management, managed by Morris Mark, created the biggest position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Mark Asset Management had $3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management also initiated a $1.4 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new MTG investors: Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital, Peter Seuss’s Prana Capital Management, and Ben Levine, Andrew Manuel and Stefan Renold’s LMR Partners.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) but similarly valued. These stocks are Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC), Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN), Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH), and Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to MTG’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TDOC 18 172338 1
JWN 27 158315 1
BKH 16 155183 -2
KGC 18 311730 -1
Average 19.75 199392 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $199 million. That figure was $492 million in MTG’s case. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately MTG wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on MTG were disappointed as the stock returned -3.8% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Is Burning These Hedge FundsViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) Is Burning These Hedge FundsHedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Adecoagro SA (AGRO) AnymoreIs MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Do Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QAD Inc. (QADA)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) ? MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Is MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) A Good Stock To Buy Right Now? 5 Finance-Related Stocks Hedge Funds Dumped Like Crazy in Q3 Finance Hedge Fund Turns In Stellar Q3 Thanks to Bets on Voya Financial (VOYA), MGIC (MTG), Others UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH), MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG), and More: Why These Stocks Are Trending Today 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.