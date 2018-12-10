Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Published on December 11, 2018 at 2:20 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Reputable billionaire investors such as Nelson Peltz and David Tepper generate exorbitant profits for their wealthy accredited investors (a minimum of $1 million in investable assets would be required to invest in a hedge fund and most successful hedge funds won’t accept your savings unless you commit at least $5 million) by pinpointing winning small-cap stocks. There is little or no publicly-available information at all on some of these small companies, which makes it hard for an individual investor to pin down a winner within the small-cap space. However, hedge funds and other big asset managers can do the due diligence and analysis for you instead, thanks to their highly-skilled research teams and vast resources to conduct an appropriate evaluation process. Looking for potential winners within the small-cap galaxy of stocks? We believe following the smart money is a good starting point.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) was in 30 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. MTG investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund interest in recent months. There were 25 hedge funds in our database with MTG holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MTG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

Let’s review the recent hedge fund action regarding MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

What have hedge funds been doing with MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 30 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 20% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 32 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in MTG heading into this year. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

MTZ_dec2018

Among these funds, Citadel Investment Group held the most valuable stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG), which was worth $91.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $71 million worth of shares. Moreover, Millennium Management, GLG Partners, and Select Equity Group were also bullish on MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key hedge funds have jumped into MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) headfirst. Brigade Capital, managed by Don Morgan, assembled the biggest position in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Brigade Capital had $7.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Sander Gerber’s Hudson Bay Capital Management also initiated a $7.5 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new MTG positions are David Rodriguez-Fraile’s BlueMar Capital Management, D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, and Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) but similarly valued. These stocks are National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG), Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL), AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO), and HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to MTG’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NFG 16 227303 -1
WLL 39 906986 7
AGCO 21 231552 4
HUYA 17 159629 0
Average 23.25 381368 2.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $381 million. That figure was $430 million in MTG’s case. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard WLL might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Should You Buy Match Group, Inc. (MTCH)?Is Wayfair Inc (W) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Should You Buy Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)?Do Hedge Funds Love LogMeIn Inc (LOGM)?Is Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) A Good Stock To Buy?Should You Buy Kohl’s Corporation (KSS)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) A Good Stock To Buy Right Now? 5 Finance-Related Stocks Hedge Funds Dumped Like Crazy in Q3 Finance Hedge Fund Turns In Stellar Q3 Thanks to Bets on Voya Financial (VOYA), MGIC (MTG), Others UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH), MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG), and More: Why These Stocks Are Trending Today Five Cheap Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Love Five Under-$10 Stocks to Buy Now Billionaires Are Betting on These Five Under-$10 Stocks The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.