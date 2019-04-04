Is Kraton Corporation (KRA) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Concerns over rising interest rates and expected further rate increases have hit several stocks hard during the fourth quarter of 2018. Trends reversed 180 degrees during the first half of 2019 amid Powell’s pivot and optimistic expectations towards a trade deal with China. Hedge funds and institutional investors tracked by Insider Monkey usually invest a disproportionate amount of their portfolios in smaller cap stocks. We have been receiving indications that hedge funds were increasing their overall exposure in the second quarter and this is one of the factors behind the recent movements in major indices. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. KRA has experienced a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds recently. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with KRA positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that KRA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).



Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices.

Let's check out the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).

Hedge fund activity in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -11% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 22 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in KRA a year ago. With the smart money’s positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA), with a stake worth $22.1 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was Royce & Associates, which amassed a stake valued at $18.8 million. Corsair Capital Management, GLG Partners, and Gotham Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Since Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has witnessed falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s easy to see that there lies a certain “tier” of funds that decided to sell off their entire stakes in the second quarter. At the top of the heap, Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management sold off the biggest investment of the “upper crust” of funds watched by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $1 million in stock, and Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $0.8 million worth. These transactions are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 2 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). We will take a look at Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE), PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI), Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), and Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH). This group of stocks’ market values resemble KRA’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position UVE 14 59222 1 PGTI 19 124425 -2 OFIX 13 83112 -6 BPFH 13 62360 -1 Average 14.75 82280 -2

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $82 million. That figure was $84 million in KRA’s case. PGT Innovations Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on KRA, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 3.9% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.

