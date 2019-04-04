Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Published on October 23, 2019 at 2:14 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The elite funds run by legendary investors such as David Tepper and Dan Loeb make hundreds of millions of dollars for themselves and their investors by spending enormous resources doing research on small cap stocks that big investment banks don’t follow. Because of their pay structures, they have strong incentives to do the research necessary to beat the market. That’s why we pay close attention to what they think in small cap stocks. In this article, we take a closer look at First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) from the perspective of those elite funds.

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 11 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN), Oi SA (NYSE:OIBR), and Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that FIBK isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Dmitry Balyasny

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a look at the new hedge fund action encompassing First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

How have hedgies been trading First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards FIBK over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with FIBK Positions

The largest stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) was held by Citadel Investment Group, which reported holding $25.9 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $19.8 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Balyasny Asset Management, Mendon Capital Advisors, and Two Sigma Advisors.

Judging by the fact that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) has faced declining sentiment from the smart money, we can see that there were a few hedgies who sold off their entire stakes last quarter. Intriguingly, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management sold off the biggest stake of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, comprising an estimated $29.1 million in stock. Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s fund, Marshall Wace LLP, also dropped its stock, about $1 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) but similarly valued. These stocks are AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN), Oi SA (NYSE:OIBR), Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA), and Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to FIBK’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AMN 14 109685 3
OIBR 18 866887 -3
IBA 3 39180 0
BECN 16 400438 -2
Average 12.75 354048 -0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $354 million. That figure was $66 million in FIBK’s case. Oi SA (NYSE:OIBR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on FIBK, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 2.4% during the third quarter and outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bruker Corporation (BRKR)DocuSign, Inc. (DOCU): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...Is Genpact Limited (G) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Aqua America Inc (WTR)Aramark (ARMK): Hedge Funds Are In A Wait-and-See Mode

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) Is First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Are Buying First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) Here is What Hedge Funds Think About First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) Exelis Inc (XLS), The Valspar Corporation (VAL), First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK): 3 Stocks Insiders are Bullish On Is Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? BBCN Bancorp, Inc. (BBCN): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.