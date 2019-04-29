Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on May 3, 2019 at 11:23 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Does Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) represent a good buying opportunity at the moment? Let’s briefly check the hedge fund interest towards the company. Hedge fund firms constantly search out bright intellectuals and highly-experienced employees and throw away millions of dollars on satellite photos and other research activities, so it is no wonder why they tend to generate millions in profits each year. It is also true that some hedge fund players fail inconceivably on some occasions, but net net their stock picks have been generating superior risk-adjusted returns on average over the years.

Is Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) going to take off soon? Hedge funds are taking a bearish view. The number of long hedge fund positions went down by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that fate isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. FATE was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. There were 17 hedge funds in our database with FATE positions at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 20.7% year to date (through March 12th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

FARALLON CAPITAL

Let’s view the new hedge fund action encompassing Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE).

What does the smart money think about Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -12% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards FATE over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with FATE Positions

More specifically, Redmile Group was the largest shareholder of Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE), with a stake worth $135.7 million reported as of the end of December. Trailing Redmile Group was Casdin Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $32.7 million. Farallon Capital, Deerfield Management, and Partner Fund Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Judging by the fact that Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) has experienced falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, it’s easy to see that there lies a certain “tier” of funds that slashed their positions entirely in the third quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Vishal Saluja and Pham Quang’s Endurant Capital Management said goodbye to the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $3.3 million in stock. Jim Simons’s fund, Renaissance Technologies, also cut its stock, about $1.5 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 2 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Churchill Capital Corp (NYSE:CCC), NextPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), and Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH). This group of stocks’ market valuations match FATE’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CCC 24 316832 -1
NXRT 9 139879 0
CLDT 10 44534 3
DLTH 8 12500 -2
Average 12.75 128436 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $128 million. That figure was $286 million in FATE’s case. Churchill Capital Corp (NYSE:CCC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on FATE as the stock returned 26.5% and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
5 Stocks Billionaire Warren Buffett Likes5 Ways the Smart Money is Playing Trillion Dollar E-commerce TrendHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)5 Stocks That Billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway AddedDid Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Wageworks Inc (WAGE) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About FB Financial Corporation (FBK)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, AlphaOne Capital Partners, Dalton Investments, Barington Capital, Kaleido Biosciences Inc (KLDO), EMC Insurance Group (EMCI), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Adage Capital Partners, Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD), Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK), Weyland Tech Inc (WEYL), and More Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up 13G Filing: Redmile Group and Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Stock: Soaring On Financing And EU Approval Here’s Why Traders Are Buzzing About These Five Stocks on Monday Hedge Funds Own Over 25% Of Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.