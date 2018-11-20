Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG)

Published on October 24, 2019 at 11:08 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Our extensive research has shown that imitating the smart money can generate significant returns for retail investors, which is why we track nearly 750 active prominent money managers and analyze their quarterly 13F filings. The stocks that are heavily bought by hedge funds historically outperformed the market, though there is no shortage of high profile failures like hedge funds’ 2018 losses in Facebook and Apple. Let’s take a closer look at what the funds we track think about Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) in this article.

Is Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) a buy, sell, or hold? Hedge funds are getting more optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund bets rose by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that PSTG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below). PSTG was in 23 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with PSTG positions at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

PSTG_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Hedge fund activity in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

At Q2’s end, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 10% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 27 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in PSTG a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Ahmet Okumus - Okumus Capital

The largest stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) was held by Eminence Capital, which reported holding $164.8 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $118.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, D E Shaw, and Polar Capital.

Now, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Balyasny Asset Management, managed by Dmitry Balyasny, established the most valuable call position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG). Balyasny Asset Management had $7.6 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Sahm Adrangi’s Kerrisdale Capital also initiated a $4.6 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management, Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners, and Ahmet Okumus’s Okumus Fund Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG). We will take a look at Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ), RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI), EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble PSTG’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
LAZ 16 589512 0
RLI 15 172039 2
EQT 35 873071 -1
ACAD 21 1345657 1
Average 21.75 745070 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $745 million. That figure was $562 million in PSTG’s case. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on PSTG as the stock returned 10.9% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Alcoa Corporation (AA)Is Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Is Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) AnymoreIs Teradata Corporation (TDC) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Echostar Corporation (SATS) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG) ? Is Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Carl Icahn, Barings BDC Inc (BBDC), Pure Storage Inc (PSTG), Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Daniel Loeb, Phil Falcone, Cherokee Inc (CHKE), AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS), Newgioco Group Inc (NWGI), and More Market Movers Today: Pure Storage Inc (PSTG), Lam Research Corporation (LRCX), Juno Therapeutics (JUNO), and More Is Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) A Good Stock To Buy Right Now? 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.