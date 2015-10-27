Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Daniel Loeb, Phil Falcone, Cherokee Inc (CHKE), AgroFresh Solutions Inc (AGFS), Newgioco Group Inc (NWGI), and More

Activist Shareholder Third Point Thinks Campbell is Worth 58% More Than its Current Value (CNBC)

Activist investor Daniel Loeb‘s hedge fund Third Point filed its definitive proxy on Monday as it continues to push Campbell Soup to consider a sale. According a presentation Third Point also filed Monday, the hedge fund thinks Campbell could fetch a takeover value of $52 to $58 per share. A $58 per share takeout value would place a premium of 58 percent on the soup company, based on its morning trading price of $36.71 a share.

Phil Falcone Is Really Bad At Paying Taxes (DealBreaker)

Formerly prominent hedge-fund manager and piano-playing pig owner Phil Falcone is currently sitting out the fifth and final year of his time-out from the securities industry, not that he’d want to get back into such a shitty game even if he should be allowed to. And why would he? His hedge-fund managing days keep coming back to haunt him. Tax bills have always presented a bit of an issue for Falcone. In spite of his status as a billionaire, he took an ill-advised $113 million loan from his hedge funds in 2009 to cover one. Then, he forgot to pay another. Turns out this is something of a trend.

Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Triumph Bancorp Inc (TBK) (MareaInformativa.com)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,426,000.