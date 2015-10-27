Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI)

Published on May 7, 2019 at 10:52 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It seems that the masses and most of the financial media hate hedge funds and what they do, but why is this hatred of hedge funds so prominent? At the end of the day, these asset management firms do not gamble the hard-earned money of the people who are on the edge of poverty. Truth be told, most hedge fund managers and other smaller players within this industry are very smart and skilled investors. Of course, they may also make wrong bets in some instances, but no one knows what the future holds and how market participants will react to the bountiful news that floods in each day. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 13.1% in the first 2.5 months of this year (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ top 15 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 19.7% during the same 2.5-month period, with 93% of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Hedge fund interest in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare MCRI to other stocks including Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL), Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC), and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to get a better sense of its popularity.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Richard Driehaus

Let’s take a glance at the new hedge fund action encompassing Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

How have hedgies been trading Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards MCRI over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

MCRI_may2019

Among these funds, Park West Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI), which was worth $58.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was Lafitte Capital Management which amassed $37.7 million worth of shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies, Driehaus Capital, and Venator Capital Management were also bullish on Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

We view hedge fund activity in the stock unfavorable, but in this case there was only a single hedge fund selling its entire position: Zebra Capital Management. One hedge fund selling its entire position doesn’t always imply a bearish intent. Theoretically a hedge fund may decide to sell a promising position in order to invest the proceeds in a more promising idea. However, we don’t think this is the case in this case because only one of the 800+ hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey identified as a viable investment and initiated a position in the stock (that fund was Millennium Management).

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). We will take a look at Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL), Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC), CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX), and Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE). This group of stocks’ market values match MCRI’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CEL 2 22038 1
MERC 16 141321 -3
CTMX 17 123022 -2
NINE 10 38774 3
Average 11.25 81289 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 11.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $81 million. That figure was $115 million in MCRI’s case. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) is the least popular one with only 2 bullish hedge fund positions. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately MCRI wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); MCRI investors were disappointed as the stock returned 16.5% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Morris Mark’s Mark Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings (Part II...Is ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) A Good Stock To Buy?Morris Mark’s Mark Asset Management’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR)Match Group, Inc. (MTCH): Blue Hawk Investment Group’s Latest Thoughts...Is Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Are Dumping Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Do Hedge Funds Love Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI)? Is Isle of Capri Casinos (ISLE) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Is The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Hedge Funds Are Dumping The Marcus Corporation (MCS) 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.