Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)

Published on June 26, 2019 at 6:28 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

A market surge in the first quarter, spurred by easing global macroeconomic concerns and Powell’s pivot ended up having a positive impact on the markets and many hedge funds as a result. The stocks of smaller companies which were especially hard hit during the fourth quarter slightly outperformed the market during the first quarter. Unfortunately, Trump is unpredictable and volatility returned in the second quarter and smaller-cap stocks went back to selling off. We finished compiling the latest 13F filings to get an idea about what hedge funds are thinking about the overall market as well as individual stocks. In this article we will study the hedge fund sentiment to see how those concerns affected their ownership of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) during the quarter.

Is Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) worth your attention right now? Prominent investors are getting less optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund bets retreated by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that FDP isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

BlueMountain Capital Management's Returns, AUM and Holdings

Let’s take a look at the key hedge fund action encompassing Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP).

How have hedgies been trading Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -7% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 10 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in FDP a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

FDP_june2019

The largest stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $28.8 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Royce & Associates with a $5.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group, Blue Mountain Capital, and AQR Capital Management.

Due to the fact that Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) has witnessed a decline in interest from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there lies a certain “tier” of hedge funds who were dropping their full holdings in the third quarter. Interestingly, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management dropped the largest investment of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $3.5 million in call options, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $0.4 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP). We will take a look at Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY), MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI), Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR), and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble FDP’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GTY 9 89875 1
MGPI 13 24351 5
GPOR 23 141764 1
CBM 13 33277 0
Average 14.5 72317 1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $72 million. That figure was $43 million in FDP’s case. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately FDP wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); FDP investors were disappointed as the stock returned 2.5% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is NOW Inc (DNOW) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc...Is Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) Should You Buy Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)? Is Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) What Hedge Funds Think About The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP), Limoneira Company (LMNR), Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW): Produce Stocks Can Make You Green PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP), The Coca-Cola Company (KO): Stevia Company Stocks May Rise As Sugary Juices Come Under Fire 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.