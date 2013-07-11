Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)

Published on May 2, 2019 at 2:43 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

During the fourth quarter the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) lagged the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 7 percentage points as investors worried over the possible ramifications of rising interest rates. The hedge funds and institutional investors we track typically invest more in smaller-cap stocks than an average investor (i.e. only 298 S&P 500 constituents were among the 500 most popular stocks among hedge funds), and we have seen data that shows those funds paring back their overall exposure. Those funds cutting positions in small-caps is one reason why volatility has increased. In the following paragraphs, we take a closer look at what hedge funds and prominent investors think of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) and see how the stock is affected by the recent hedge fund activity.

Is Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) a buy, sell, or hold? Prominent investors are getting more optimistic. The number of long hedge fund positions went up by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that FDP isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Chuck Royce

We’re going to take a look at the key hedge fund action regarding Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP).

How have hedgies been trading Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 7% from the second quarter of 2018. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards FDP over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

FDP_apr2019

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Renaissance Technologies, managed by Jim Simons, holds the most valuable position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP). Renaissance Technologies has a $22.3 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Royce & Associates, managed by Chuck Royce, which holds a $5.5 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other professional money managers that hold long positions comprise Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management and Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners.

As one would reasonably expect, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. GLG Partners, managed by Noam Gottesman, initiated the largest position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP). GLG Partners had $2.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management also initiated a $0.8 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new FDP positions are Thomas Bailard’s Bailard Inc, John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors, and Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP). These stocks are Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX), Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC), Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY), and Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV). This group of stocks’ market caps match FDP’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
MATX 12 17426 3
KLIC 19 243689 -3
SFLY 22 367739 -1
UVV 15 104264 -1
Average 17 183280 -0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $183 million. That figure was $43 million in FDP’s case. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Alexander & Baldwin Holdings Inc (NYSE:MATX) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Unfortunately FDP wasn’t nearly as popular as these 15 stock (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); FDP investors were disappointed as the stock returned -6.3% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) A Good Stock To Buy?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Yext, Inc. (YEXT) ?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Should You Buy Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)? Is Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) What Hedge Funds Think About The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP), Limoneira Company (LMNR), Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW): Produce Stocks Can Make You Green PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP), The Coca-Cola Company (KO): Stevia Company Stocks May Rise As Sugary Juices Come Under Fire Dole Food Company, Inc. (DOLE): Is This Food Company a Buy Right Now? 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.