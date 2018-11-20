Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Published on June 11, 2019 at 10:39 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The elite funds run by legendary investors such as David Tepper and Dan Loeb make hundreds of millions of dollars for themselves and their investors by spending enormous resources doing research on small cap stocks that big investment banks don’t follow. Because of their pay structures, they have strong incentives to do the research necessary to beat the market. That’s why we pay close attention to what they think in small cap stocks. In this article, we take a closer look at Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) from the perspective of those elite funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has seen a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money of late. Our calculations also showed that FCX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds

Let’s take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

How are hedge funds trading Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 42 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -2% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in FCX over the last 15 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

FCX_jun2019

Among these funds, Icahn Capital LP held the most valuable stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), which was worth $570.5 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was Fisher Asset Management which amassed $333.8 million worth of shares. Moreover, Citadel Investment Group, Adage Capital Management, and Millennium Management were also bullish on Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Seeing as Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has experienced a decline in interest from the smart money, it’s safe to say that there was a specific group of fund managers who were dropping their positions entirely heading into Q3. Interestingly, David Cohen and Harold Levy’s Iridian Asset Management said goodbye to the biggest stake of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $83.1 million in stock. Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s fund, Arrowstreet Capital, also sold off its stock, about $32.2 million worth. These moves are important to note, as total hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). We will take a look at Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), International Paper Company (NYSE:IP), Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA), and Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to FCX’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CERN 29 828412 7
IP 29 250823 -5
LBTYA 28 1332379 -4
VEEV 27 654411 -4
Average 28.25 766506 -1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 28.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $767 million. That figure was $1414 million in FCX’s case. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) is the least popular one with only 27 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately FCX wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on FCX were disappointed as the stock returned -23.5% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About JD.Com Inc (JD)Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About eBay Inc (EBAY)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Stanley Druckenmiller, Neil Woodford, Ken Griffin, Jim Chanos, Elliott Management, Black Hills Corp (BKH), Evolus Inc (EOLS), and More Hedge Funds Are Bullish On Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Should You Buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)? Carl Icahn and Billionaires Love Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) 25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling On Billionaires Were Buying These Stocks in Q2 When Everyone Else Was Selling Market Movers Today: ResMed Inc. (RMD), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX), Procter & Gamble Co (PG), and More 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.