Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Carl Icahn and Billionaires Love Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Published on November 7, 2018 at 7:31 pm by Tim Frederick in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The market has been volatile as the Federal Reserve continues its rate hikes to normalize interest rates. Small-cap stocks have been hit hard as a result, as the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) underperformed the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 4 percentage points in October. SEC filings and hedge fund investor letters indicate that the smart money seems to be paring back their overall long exposure and the funds’ movements is one of the reasons why the major indexes have retraced. In this article, we analyze what the smart money thinks of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCXand find out how it could be affected by hedge funds’ moves.

After a sharp jump in hedge fund ownership of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) in Q1, there was a small decline in the second quarter to 42 hedge funds owning $2.28 billion worth of FCX shares. The stock was also extremely popular among funds managed or founded billionaires, as jumping all the way to 2nd place on our list of the 25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling On. Among them is famed activist investor Carl Icahn of Icahn Capital, whose fund took an 8.5% stake in FCX in 2015 and pressured the company to cut costs and executive compensation. Icahn Capital still owned an $866 million position on June 30, its largest.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy has returned 17.4% year to date and outperformed the market by more than 14 percentage points this year. This strategy also outperformed the market by 3 percentage points in the fourth quarter despite the market volatility (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds

We’re going to take a peek at the new hedge fund action encompassing Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

How are hedge funds trading Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 42 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a 9% drop from the first quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in FCX over the last 6 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

FCX Hedge Fund Ownership

More specifically, Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital LP was the largest shareholder of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), with a stake worth $865.8 million reported as of the end of June. Trailing Icahn Capital LP was AQR Capital Management, which had amassed a stake valued at $280.7 million. Horseman Capital Management, Capital Growth Management, and Iridian Asset Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weighting in their 13F portfolios.

Seeing as Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has faced declining sentiment from the smart money, we can see that there is a sect of hedge funds that elected to cut their entire stakes in the second quarter. At the top of the heap, David Halpert’s Prince Street Capital Management cut the biggest investment of the 700 funds followed by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $20.4 million in call options. Christopher A. Winham’s Tide Point Capital was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $19.3 million worth of shares. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 4 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:TEVA), M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB), Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). This group of stocks’ market caps match FCX’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
TEVA 30 3470062 2
MTB 39 2261968 9
SQ 29 921411 -2
DFS 32 1000620 -5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 33 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1.91 billion. That figure was $2.28 billion in FCX’s case. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is the least popular one with only 29 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds and billionaires are fond of this stock, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s Why These Five Stocks Are in the Spotlight25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling OnHow Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Stacks Up Against Its Market Cap PeersHow U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) Stacks Up Against Its Market Cap PeersGAMCO Investors’ Returns, AUM, and HoldingsTrade War Casualty or Hugely Undervalued Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling On Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Douglas Braunstein, Carl Icahn, Jana Partners, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE), Iteris Inc (ITI), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Carl Icahn, Eddie Lampert, John D. Arnold, Tiger Global Management, Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI), Cytocore (MDIT), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Carl Icahn, Barings BDC Inc (BBDC), Pure Storage Inc (PSTG), Herman Miller, Inc. (MLHR), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Gerstenhaber, Carl Icahn, ESL Investments, Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY), Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NES), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ken Griffin, Carl Icahn, Howard Hughes Corp (HHC), Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD), Falcon Minerals Corp (FLMN), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, George Soros, Vital Therapies Inc (VTL), Digirad Co. (DRAD), and More 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.