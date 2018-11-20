Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA)

Published on May 2, 2019 at 2:22 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. The top picks of these firms have historically outperformed the market when we account for known risk factors, making them very valuable investment ideas.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund interest lately. Our calculations also showed that ENTA isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In today’s marketplace there are dozens of tools market participants can use to grade stocks. A duo of the most underrated tools are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top money managers can outpace the broader indices by a significant amount (see the details here).

Thomas-Steyer-e1351513531594

We’re going to go over the key hedge fund action regarding Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA).

What have hedge funds been doing with Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA)?

At Q4’s end, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -5% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 17 hedge funds with a bullish position in ENTA a year ago. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

ENTA_apr2019

Among these funds, Farallon Capital held the most valuable stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA), which was worth $65.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $56.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Armistice Capital, AQR Capital Management, and Marshall Wace LLP were also bullish on Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Because Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) has witnessed falling interest from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, we can see that there lies a certain “tier” of money managers that elected to cut their entire stakes by the end of the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Kris Jenner, Gordon Bussard, Graham McPhail’s Rock Springs Capital Management dumped the largest stake of the “upper crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, valued at about $7.9 million in stock, and Steve Cohen’s Point72 Asset Management was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $0.7 million worth. These moves are important to note, as total hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA). These stocks are Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI), Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR), Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR), and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA). This group of stocks’ market caps are closest to ENTA’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ATRI 10 81331 -1
OR 11 22535 1
VGR 20 158726 2
VNDA 19 376551 -1
Average 15 159786 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 15 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $160 million. That figure was $205 million in ENTA’s case. Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on ENTA, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 18% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On CNOOC Limited (CEO)Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Yext, Inc. (YEXT) ?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Moelis & Company (MC)Is Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) These Are Apex Capital Management’s Top Biotech Stock Picks Akorn, Inc. (AKRX), United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Among Consonance Capital’s Winning Bets in Healthcare Apple Inc. (AAPL), BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (BDSI) Among Thomas Bailard’s Top Q2 Top Picks Consonance Capital Management is Fond of Healthcare Stocks Ra Capital Management Reveals New Stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (ENTA) 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female) 20 Clever Bumble Bios for Guys 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.