Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About SP Plus Corp (SP)

Published on May 8, 2019 at 1:29 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge fund managers like David Einhorn, Bill Ackman, or Carl Icahn became billionaires through reaping large profits for their investors, which is why piggybacking their stock picks may provide us with significant returns as well. Many hedge funds, like Paul Singer’s Elliott Management, are pretty secretive, but we can still get some insights by analyzing their quarterly 13F filings. One of the most fertile grounds for large abnormal returns is hedge funds’ most popular small-cap picks, which are not so widely followed and often trade at a discount to their intrinsic value. In this article we will check out hedge fund activity in another small-cap stock: SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

Hedge fund interest in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare SP to other stocks including Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN), Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA), and Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) to get a better sense of its popularity.

Today there are tons of tools investors have at their disposal to appraise stocks. A couple of the most underrated tools are hedge fund and insider trading interest. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite money managers can outpace the market by a healthy amount (see the details here).

Roger Ibbotson Zebra Capital

Let’s review the key hedge fund action regarding SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

How have hedgies been trading SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP)?

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SP over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

SP_may2019

The largest stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) was held by P2 Capital Partners, which reported holding $33.4 million worth of stock at the end of December. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $14.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Lionstone Capital Management, AQR Capital Management, and Marshall Wace LLP.

Seeing as SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, it’s easy to see that there were a few funds that slashed their positions entirely heading into Q3. It’s worth mentioning that Martin Whitman’s Third Avenue Management sold off the biggest stake of the 700 funds watched by Insider Monkey, comprising close to $6.1 million in stock, and Andrew Feldstein and Stephen Siderow’s Blue Mountain Capital was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $0.8 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN), Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA), Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT), and Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to SP’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ITRN 9 106305 -1
DRNA 20 247563 0
ORIT 8 39598 0
NFBK 4 29496 1
Average 10.25 105741 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 10.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $106 million. That figure was $90 million in SP’s case. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) is the least popular one with only 4 bullish hedge fund positions. SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks) among hedge funds returned 24.2% through April 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 7 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on SP, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 16.7% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Western Digital Corporation (WD): 2019 Sohn Conference New York RecapEVI Industries, Inc. (EVI): Greenhaven Road Capital is Betting on It in the...EA, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, and More: Stocks on the Move After Hours5 Stocks in the Spotlight Due to The Continued China Trade WarHere’s What Hedge Funds Think About NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is SP Plus Corp (SP) A Good Stock To Buy? Is SP Plus Corp (SP) A Good Stock To Buy? SP Plus, Seaboard, G-III Apparel, Fiesta: 4 Small-Cap Stock Ideas From Third Avenue 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students 18 Cute Tinder Bio Examples (Female)
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.