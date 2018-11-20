Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)

Published on June 19, 2019 at 10:15 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period that ended March 31, so let’s proceed with the discussion of the hedge fund sentiment on Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW).

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) was in 24 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. PNW has seen a decrease in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds in recent months. There were 26 hedge funds in our database with PNW holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that PNW isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 30.9% through May 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Phill Gross, Adage Capital Management

We’re going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW).

What does the smart money think about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -8% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 17 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in PNW a year ago. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

PNW_june2019

More specifically, Renaissance Technologies was the largest shareholder of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW), with a stake worth $257.6 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Renaissance Technologies was AQR Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $222.7 million. Adage Capital Management, Millennium Management, and ExodusPoint Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Since Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has witnessed a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, it’s easy to see that there lies a certain “tier” of fund managers that slashed their full holdings in the third quarter. Intriguingly, Brian Olson, Baehyun Sung, and Jamie Waters’s Blackstart Capital dropped the biggest investment of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $16.1 million in stock. D. E. Shaw’s fund, D E Shaw, also dropped its stock, about $15 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 2 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) but similarly valued. We will take a look at DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY), Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), and PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI). This group of stocks’ market caps match PNW’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
DXCM 33 804444 2
JKHY 17 179416 -4
HAS 18 249772 -1
PKI 25 1117960 6
Average 23.25 587898 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 23.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $588 million. That figure was $721 million in PNW’s case. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately PNW wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on PNW were disappointed as the stock returned -1.9% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Do Hedge Funds Love Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)? 50 Best Utility Dividend Stocks To Invest In Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Billionaire Israel Englander’s Top Picks Dominated By These Utilities Stocks Billionaire Israel Englander’s Top Q4 Moves Is Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) A Good Stock To Buy? 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.