Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)

Published on March 29, 2019 at 10:30 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and other investment firms run by legendary investors like Israel Englander, Jeffrey Talpins and Ray Dalio are entrusted to manage billions of dollars of accredited investors’ money because they are without peer in the resources they use to identify the best investments for their chosen investment horizon. Moreover, they are more willing to invest a greater amount of their resources in small-cap stocks than big brokerage houses, and this is often where they generate their outperformance, which is why we pay particular attention to their best ideas in this space.

Is Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) undervalued? Hedge funds are in a bearish mood. The number of long hedge fund bets went down by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that PHG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

To most market participants, hedge funds are viewed as slow, old investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open at present, Our researchers choose to focus on the bigwigs of this group, approximately 750 funds. These hedge fund managers control the majority of the smart money’s total capital, and by shadowing their inimitable equity investments, Insider Monkey has figured out a number of investment strategies that have historically outpaced the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

We’re going to take a look at the key hedge fund action surrounding Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

Hedge fund activity in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

At Q4’s end, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -7% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in PHG over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

PHG_mar2019

The largest stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) was held by Arrowstreet Capital, which reported holding $131.2 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Samlyn Capital with a $43.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Two Sigma Advisors, Renaissance Technologies, and Beddow Capital Management.

Seeing as Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) has witnessed a decline in interest from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there were a few money managers that elected to cut their full holdings by the end of the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Robert Pitts’s Steadfast Capital Management cut the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds watched by Insider Monkey, valued at about $48.6 million in stock, and Christopher Lord’s Criterion Capital was right behind this move, as the fund cut about $36.8 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) but similarly valued. These stocks are Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), and Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to PHG’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
VLO 32 1347982 -2
HPQ 40 1072149 5
ADI 23 2348869 -5
TRV 29 1226125 3
Average 31 1498781 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 31 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1499 million. That figure was $218 million in PHG’s case. HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is the least popular one with only 23 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) is even less popular than ADI. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on PHG, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 17.2% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Dropped The Ball On Fortive Corporation (FTV)Is IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV) A Good Stock To Buy?Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Wipro Limited (WIT)Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Brown-Forman Corporation (BF-B)?Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Do Hedge Funds Love Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)? Highlights From The Sohn Conference in San Francisco Is Koninklijke Philips NV (ADR) (PHG) a Good Stock to Buy? Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ), Godaddy Inc (GDDY) & More: 5 Stocks Which Are Rewarding Shareholders Why Apple, Credit Suisse, Philips, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Independent Bank Are Down Today Southeastern Cuts Stake In Koninklijke Philips NV (ADR) (PHG) Despite Management’s Strategy Shift FIX Should You Avoid Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV (ADR) (PHG)? Were Hedge Funds Right About Visa Inc (V)? Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.