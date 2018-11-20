Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Do Hedge Funds Love Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG)?

Published on December 21, 2018 at 1:08 am by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We can judge whether Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) is a good investment right now by following the lead of some of the best investors in the world and piggybacking their ideas. There’s no better way to get these firms’ immense resources and analytical capabilities working for us than to follow their lead into their best ideas. While not all of these picks will be winners, research shows that these picks historically outperformed the market when we factor in known risk factors.

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) investors should pay attention to an increase in hedge fund sentiment of late. Our calculations also showed that PHG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

To the average investor there are a large number of methods shareholders put to use to evaluate stocks. Some of the best methods are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top fund managers can outpace the broader indices by a healthy amount (see the details here).

Dmitry Balyasny

Let’s analyze the latest hedge fund action encompassing Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

What have hedge funds been doing with Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 7% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 16 hedge funds with a bullish position in PHG at the beginning of this year. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

PHG_dec2018

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital has the biggest position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG), worth close to $248.8 million, comprising 0.6% of its total 13F portfolio. On Arrowstreet Capital’s heels is Robert Pohly of Samlyn Capital, with a $52.4 million position; the fund has 1.2% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other professional money managers with similar optimism comprise Robert Pitts’s Steadfast Capital Management, Christopher Lord’s Criterion Capital and Martin D. Sass’s MD Sass.

As aggregate interest increased, some big names were leading the bulls’ herd. Hudson Bay Capital Management, managed by Sander Gerber, initiated the biggest position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG). Hudson Bay Capital Management had $2.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management also made a $1.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The only other fund with a new position in the stock is Murray Stahl’s Horizon Asset Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) but similarly valued. These stocks are Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU), Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN), Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC), and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to PHG’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PRU 33 1057477 3
ORAN 1 3626 0
EXC 33 2043028 13
BBVA 6 279953 1
Average 18.25 846021 4.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $846 million. That figure was $456 million in PHG’s case. Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Orange S.A. (ORAN) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard PRU might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds...Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)TechTarget Inc (TTGT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Strayer Education Inc (STRA): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (EIDX) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Highlights From The Sohn Conference in San Francisco Is Koninklijke Philips NV (ADR) (PHG) a Good Stock to Buy? Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ), Godaddy Inc (GDDY) & More: 5 Stocks Which Are Rewarding Shareholders Why Apple, Credit Suisse, Philips, Cabot Oil & Gas, and Independent Bank Are Down Today Southeastern Cuts Stake In Koninklijke Philips NV (ADR) (PHG) Despite Management’s Strategy Shift FIX Should You Avoid Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV (ADR) (PHG)? General Electric Company (GE), Apple Inc. (AAPL), Koninklijke Philips NV (ADR) (PHG): Can This Tech Giant Cross Over From Smartphones Into Health Care? 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018 15 Unfriendliest Cities in the US in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.