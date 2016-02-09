Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Highlights From The Sohn Conference in San Francisco

Published on November 2, 2018 at 7:30 pm by Inan Dogan, PhD in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

None of the Sohn Conferences is as exciting as the New York Conference but Sohn’s San Francisco Conference comes close. The 9th annual Sohn San Francisco Investment Conference was held a few days ago and we are going to summarize the stock pitches made at the Conference. It is my perception that usually it is a better idea to wait a few weeks to initiate a position in these stocks at much better prices that the prevailing prices after the stock pitches were made.

Gil Simon’s SoMa Equity Partners: Long New York Times (NYT)

The best way to understand Gil Simon’s New York Times thesis is by watching the video below:

Gil Simon basically saying that newspapers are dead but news isn’t. New York Times’ online subscription model is similar to software publishers’ or music sellers’ subscription model (i.e. all recurring revenue with very small distribution costs). SoMa Capital started buying NYT shares at the end of 2017. Gil Simon expects NYT to epxand margins and reach $40-$50 within a couple of years.

Glen Kacher’s Light Street Capital: Farfetch Limited (FTCH)

You can watch the following video for the details of Kacher’s investment thesis in FTCH.


Light Street Capital returned 38.6% in 2017, so it is among the best performing large hedge funds last year. Kacher believes Amazon doesn’t pose a serious threat for Farfetch, a marketplace stocks for luxury good retailers. FTCH will dominate this niche market and expand revenues and earnings in the coming years.

Glen Kacher
Glen Kacher
Light Street Capital

Kevin Oram’s Praesidium Investment Management: Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD)

Kevin Oram also talked to CNBC and explained his investment thesis:

Kevin Oram believes Cornerstone OnDemand is a turnaround play that is likely to nearly double in a few years. Oram expects CSOD to be acquired by any of Microsoft Corp, Oracle Corp., or Salesforce.com after the business is transformed. He has a $90 price target.

Mark Desio’s Lucha Capital: Talend S.A. (TLND)

Desio pitched Talend (TLND) as a growth and acquisition play with a target price of $105. Here is how CNBC summarized Desio’s investment thesis:

“Lucha Capital recommended investors buy Talend for its role as an enterprise data company. With data growth set to scale five times over the next five years, Desio said companies like Talend will be essential to help companies and governments manage data volume, sources and models.

The manager said Talend has a disruptive pricing model — priced per user, no data volume tax, scalable and predictable. Desio also highlighted what he views as a great board of directors: “You rarely see this kind of quality of board members” for such a small company, he said.”

We will continue sharing stock pitches from the Sohn Conference on the next page.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Nehal Chopra’s Ratan Capital Group’s Returns, AUM, and HoldingsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Marc Lasry, Elliott Management, Third...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Douglas Braunstein, Carl Icahn, Jana Partners...Stone House Capital Management’s Returns, AUM, and HoldingsFitbit, Zynga, Jones Energy, and More: Here’s Why These Stocks Are On...Melvin Capital Management’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.