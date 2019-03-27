Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Really Feel About SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Published on March 28, 2019 at 11:56 am by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are not perfect. They have their bad picks just like everyone else. Facebook, a stock hedge funds have loved, lost nearly 40% of its value at one point in 2018. Although hedge funds are not perfect, their consensus picks do deliver solid returns, however. Our data show the top 15 S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds at the end of December 2018 yielded an average return of 19.7% year-to-date, vs. a gain of 13.1% for the S&P 500 Index. Because hedge funds have a lot of resources and their consensus picks do well, we pay attention to what they think. In this article, we analyze what the elite funds think of SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was in 34 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of December. SYY has seen an increase in enthusiasm from smart money of late. There were 31 hedge funds in our database with SYY holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SYY isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 27.5% through March 12, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

TRIAN PARTNERS

Let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund action encompassing SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

How are hedge funds trading SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 34 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 10% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 27 hedge funds with a bullish position in SYY a year ago. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

SYY_mar2019

Among these funds, Trian Partners held the most valuable stake in SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY), which was worth $1773.5 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Yacktman Asset Management which amassed $261.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies, Two Sigma Advisors, and Millennium Management were also bullish on SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds have jumped into SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY) headfirst. Hudson Bay Capital Management, managed by Sander Gerber, assembled the most outsized position in SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hudson Bay Capital Management had $7.5 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management also initiated a $4.7 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management, Ben Levine, Andrew Manuel and Stefan Renold’s LMR Partners, and Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY). These stocks are Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK), Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS), Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW), and ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to SYY’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NOK 27 613833 8
BCS 10 228838 -1
EW 23 461037 -6
NOW 61 2670389 -4
Average 30.25 993524 -0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 30.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $994 million. That figure was $2615 million in SYY’s case. ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Unfortunately SYY wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on SYY were disappointed as the stock returned 6.4% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 13 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping FedEx Corporation (FDX)?Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Ecolab Inc. (ECL)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Selling Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Getting Into Bank of Montreal (BMO)?Is Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Buying SYSCO Corporation (SYY) Major Stock Movers: Inuvo, Clearside Biomedical, Cirrus Logic, and More Big Adjustments to Billionaire Nelson Peltz’s Consumer Staples Holdings During Q4 Ric Dillon Grows Bearish On Sysco, Prudential, Likes Axalta, and More Is SYSCO Corporation (SYY) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Nelson Peltz Remains Supremely Confident in Top Stock Picks Du Pont (DD), SYSCO (SYY), More Six Dividend Stocks Rewarding Shareholders With A Raise Were Hedge Funds Right About Visa Inc (V)? Ten of the Most Common Addictions 13 African Countries with the Largest White Population in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.