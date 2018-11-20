Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

Published on December 3, 2019 at 2:01 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

While the market driven by short-term sentiment influenced by the accomodative interest rate environment in the US, increasing oil prices and deteriorating expectations towards the resolution of the trade war with China, many smart money investors kept their cautious approach regarding the current bull run in the third quarter and hedging or reducing many of their long positions. Some fund managers are betting on Dow hitting 40,000 to generate strong returns. However, as we know, big investors usually buy stocks with strong fundamentals that can deliver gains both in bull and bear markets, which is why we believe we can profit from imitating them. In this article, we are going to take a look at the smart money sentiment surrounding Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX).

Is Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) a great investment now? Money managers are taking an optimistic view. The number of long hedge fund bets increased by 7 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that SIX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video below for Q2 rankings). SIX was in 37 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 30 hedge funds in our database with SIX positions at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In today’s marketplace there are numerous metrics stock market investors can use to size up their holdings. Some of the less known metrics are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top money managers can beat the broader indices by a superb margin (see the details here).

John Overdeck of Two Sigma

John Overdeck of Two Sigma Advisors

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world’s most bearish hedge fund that’s more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds‘ buy/sell signals. Let’s view the latest hedge fund action surrounding Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX).

How are hedge funds trading Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2019, a total of 37 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 23% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in SIX over the last 17 quarters. With hedgies’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with SIX Positions

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Rehan Jaffer’s H Partners Management has the number one position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation  (NYSE:SIX), worth close to $240.3 million, accounting for 28% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Cardinal Capital, led by Amy Minella, holding a $97.2 million position; 3.2% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish include John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors, David E. Shaw’s D E Shaw and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position H Partners Management allocated the biggest weight to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX), around 28.01% of its portfolio. Becker Drapkin Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 6.54 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SIX.

Now, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. SG Capital Management, managed by Ken Grossman and Glen Schneider, established the most valuable position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX). SG Capital Management had $7.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Elise Di Vincenzo Crumbine’s Stormborn Capital Management also made a $5.6 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new SIX positions are Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, Renaissance Technologies, and Robert Pohly’s Samlyn Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) but similarly valued. These stocks are LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL), Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NASDAQ:DECK), Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND), and Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble SIX’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
LPL 3 9362 0
DECK 26 415436 1
WYND 21 521654 -1
PRSP 40 719169 0
Average 22.5 416405 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $416 million. That figure was $639 million in SIX’s case. Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 37.4% in 2019 through the end of November and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 9.9 percentage points. Unfortunately SIX wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on SIX were disappointed as the stock returned -12.8% during the fourth quarter (through the end of November) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Love SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Way More Than These 4 Stocks...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR...Splunk Inc (SPLK): Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpIs Signature Bank (SBNY) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Dipping Their Toes Into Sealed Air Corporation (SEE)Hedge Funds Are Getting Excited About Campbell Soup Company (CPB)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) A Good Stock To Buy ? Is Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) A Good Stock To Buy ? Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)? Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Why AMD, Micron, Diplomat Pharmacy, and More Are Trending 13D Filing: Rehan Jaffer and Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) 7 Worst Six Flags Accidents Including A Death In 2013 10 Easy to Install Wireless Outdoor Security Cameras 10 Most Profitable Airlines In The World: 2019 Rankings 10 Tinder Bio Examples For Serious Relationships
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.