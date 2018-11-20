Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Published on June 19, 2019 at 9:58 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Before putting in our own effort and resources into finding a good investment, we can quickly utilize hedge fund expertise to give us a quick glimpse of whether that stock could make for a good addition to our portfolios. The odds are not exactly stacked in investors’ favor when it comes to beating the market, as evidenced by the fact that less than 49% of the stocks in the S&P 500 did so during the second quarter. The stats were even worse in recent years when most of the advances in the market were due to large gains by FAANG stocks. However, one bright side for individual investors was the strong performance of hedge funds’ top consensus picks. This year hedge funds’ top 20 stock picks outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 6.6 percentage points through May 30th. Thus, we can see that the tireless research and efforts of hedge funds to identify winning stocks can work to our advantage when we know how to use the data. While not all of their picks will be winners, our odds are much better following their best stock picks than trying to go it alone.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) has seen an increase in hedge fund interest of late. Our calculations also showed that SIX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are plenty of gauges market participants have at their disposal to evaluate publicly traded companies. Some of the most useful gauges are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the elite investment managers can outperform the broader indices by a superb margin (see the details here).

Blair Levinsky of Waratah Capital Advisors

Let’s go over the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

How are hedge funds trading Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 30 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 30% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards SIX over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

SIX_jun2019

Among these funds, H Partners Management held the most valuable stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX), which was worth $248.2 million at the end of the first quarter. On the second spot was D E Shaw which amassed $104.6 million worth of shares. Moreover, Cardinal Capital, Two Sigma Advisors, and Arrowstreet Capital were also bullish on Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As industrywide interest jumped, specific money managers have jumped into Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) headfirst. Two Sigma Advisors, managed by John Overdeck and David Siegel, assembled the most outsized position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX). Two Sigma Advisors had $65.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management also made a $4.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new SIX investors: Brad Dunkley and Blair Levinsky’s Waratah Capital Advisors, Matthew Drapkin and Steven R. Becker’s Becker Drapkin Management, and David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX). We will take a look at CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI), Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ), 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU), and The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN). This group of stocks’ market values are similar to SIX’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CVI 22 3050956 0
LAZ 16 580657 0
TWOU 19 155362 8
WEN 27 914054 1
Average 21 1175257 2.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 21 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1175 million. That figure was $650 million in SIX’s case. The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on SIX as the stock returned 3.5% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perrigo Company plc (PRGO)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Graco Inc. (GGG)Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Bright Horizons Family Solutions...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)? Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Why AMD, Micron, Diplomat Pharmacy, and More Are Trending 13D Filing: Rehan Jaffer and Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) 7 Worst Six Flags Accidents Including A Death In 2013 CEO of Brokerage and Investment Banking Firm Stifel (SF) Keeps Selling Shares, Plus 4 Other Noteworthy Insider Transactions Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Anymore 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.