Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Published on October 10, 2019 at 11:26 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn’t mean that they don’t have occasional colossal losses; they do (like Peltz’s recent General Electric losses). However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, as the current round of 13F filings has just ended, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Is Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) going to take off soon? Investors who are in the know are betting on the stock. The number of bullish hedge fund positions moved up by 4 recently. Our calculations also showed that KMB isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. KMB was in 40 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 36 hedge funds in our database with KMB holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are a large number of formulas market participants can use to assess their holdings. A couple of the less utilized formulas are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top money managers can outpace the S&P 500 by a significant margin (see the details here).

Izzy Englander of MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to view the new hedge fund action encompassing Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Hedge fund activity in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 40 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 11% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 27 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in KMB a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with KMB Positions

More specifically, Citadel Investment Group was the largest shareholder of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), with a stake worth $357.6 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Citadel Investment Group was AQR Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $237.1 million. Diamond Hill Capital, Millennium Management, and Alkeon Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As industrywide interest jumped, some big names have jumped into Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) headfirst. Suvretta Capital Management, managed by Aaron Cowen, assembled the biggest position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Suvretta Capital Management had $97.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management also made a $84.7 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management, Sara Nainzadeh’s Centenus Global Management, and Jeffrey Talpins’s Element Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY), HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA), UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to KMB’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
INFY 25 1151865 5
HCA 51 3049357 0
UBS 14 796197 3
VRTX 40 2385510 -5
Average 32.5 1845732 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 32.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1846 million. That figure was $1547 million in KMB’s case. HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is the least popular one with only 14 bullish hedge fund positions. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on KMB as the stock returned 7.4% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG...Do Hedge Funds Love Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA)?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On About Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) ?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About The Southern Company (SO)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Simon Property Group, Inc (SPG)Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Going to Burn These Hedge...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Kimberly Clark Corporation (KMB) ? Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Kimberly Clark Corporation (KMB) Hedge Funds Are Dumping Kimberly Clark Corporation (KMB) Hedge Funds Are Dumping Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) 25 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement 14 Dividend Growth Stocks Rewarding Shareholders With A Raise Recent Stock Purchase January 2017 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.