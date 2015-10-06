Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Alteryx, Inc. (AYX)

Published on October 15, 2019 at 12:08 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Investing in hedge funds can bring large profits, but it’s not for everybody, since hedge funds are available only for high-net-worth individuals. They generate significant returns for investors to justify their large fees and they allocate a lot of time and employ complex research processes to determine the best stocks to invest in. A particularly interesting group of stocks that hedge funds like is the small-caps. The huge amount of capital does not allow hedge funds to invest a lot in small-caps, but our research showed that their most popular small-cap ideas are less efficiently priced and generate stronger returns than their large- and mega-cap picks and the broader market. That is why we pay special attention to the hedge fund activity in the small-cap space. Nevertheless, it is also possible to find underpriced large-cap stocks by following the hedge funds’ moves.

Is Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) a buy right now? Investors who are in the know are in an optimistic mood. The number of bullish hedge fund positions went up by 7 lately. Our calculations also showed that AYX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Keith Meister, Corvex Capital

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s go over the key hedge fund action encompassing Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX).

What does smart money think about Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 38 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 23% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 18 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in AYX a year ago. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

AYX_oct2019

The largest stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) was held by Abdiel Capital Advisors, which reported holding $438 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Whale Rock Capital Management with a $227.3 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included D E Shaw, Polar Capital, and Alkeon Capital Management.

As industrywide interest jumped, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Corvex Capital, managed by Keith Meister, initiated the biggest position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX). Corvex Capital had $35.8 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. James Crichton’s Hitchwood Capital Management also initiated a $32.7 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new AYX positions are Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley’s Polar Capital, Panayotis Takis Sparaggis’s Alkeon Capital Management, and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX). These stocks are Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI), LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN), Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS), and GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB). All of these stocks’ market caps are similar to AYX’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GDI 24 293865 1
LN 9 46156 4
FLS 26 343957 6
GRUB 32 808367 0
Average 22.75 373086 2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $373 million. That figure was $1210 million in AYX’s case. GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) is the least popular one with only 9 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately AYX wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on AYX were disappointed as the stock returned -1.5% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK): Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpHedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About CGI Inc. (GIB) AnymoreHedge Funds Are Selling Halliburton Company (HAL)Were Hedge Funds Right About Tuning Out Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS)Hedge Funds Are Deserting KeyCorp (KEY) Slowly

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up Paul Tudor Jones Is Expecting A Bear Market, Yet Buying These Stocks Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Daniel Loeb, Tom Steyer, Ray Dalio, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Alteryx Inc (AYX), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Tom Steyer, Edward Lampert, Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Fiserv Inc (FISV), Alteryx Inc (AYX), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Pierre Andurand, D.E. Shaw, Goldrich Mining Co (GRMC), News Corp (NWS), Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV), and More 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.