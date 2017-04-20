Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Daniel Loeb, Tom Steyer, Ray Dalio, AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Alteryx Inc (AYX), and More

Published on November 9, 2018 at 12:50 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Dan Loeb’s Hedge Fund Trims Number of Nominees to Campbell Soup Board (CNBC)
Daniel Loeb‘s hedge fund, Third Point, has trimmed the number of nominees it is making to the Campbell Soup board to five, sources tell CNBC. Loeb has been locked in a battle for control of the board and had been trying to replace all 12 of the directors. Shareholders are scheduled to vote on the board at their Nov. 29 annual meeting. Third Point’s latest nominees are Sarah Hofstetter, president of Comscore, Bozoma Saint John, chief marketing officer of Endeavor Co., Kurt Schmidt, a former director and CEO of Blue Buffalo, William Toler, former CEO of Hostess Brand and Third Point executive Munib Islam, the sources told CNBC.

Did Billionaire Tom Steyer’s $123 Million Help Democrats In The Midterms? (Forbes)
Ever since Donald Trump entered the White House, California billionaire Tom Steyer has been at the forefront of the resistance. From buying “Need To Impeach” billboards in Times Square to strategically mobilizing get-out-the-vote efforts, Steyer has poured $123 million into politics in the last year. One of his goals was to ensure that the widely anticipated “Blue Wave”—in which Democrats would flip Congress—would happen.

Insider Trading, NYSE, Markets, Stock Trader On The Phone

Image By Monkey Business – Adobe

Billionaire Ray Dalio Says “Capitalism Is Not Working” for Most People (Barron’s)
Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio may not be the first person you’d think of as a crusader against capitalism. But at the Summit conference in Los Angeles this week, he questioned the current U.S. economic system. “Capitalism is basically not working for the majority of people,” he said. Dalio has a net worth estimated at $18 billion, according to Forbes, largely gained from building and running Bridgewater Associates, the largest and—by some metrics—most successful hedge fund in the world. His critique is all the more noteworthy, coming from one of the system’s biggest winners.

Elliott, Vivendi Need to End Their Italian Feud (The Wall Street Journal)
Hedge fund Elliott Management’s big bet on Telecom Italia is misfiring badly, but its increasingly bitter rival for control of the Italian telecommunications company is losing even more. It is hard to see progress at Telecom Italia before the two big shareholders stop squabbling. Media conglomerate Vivendi, Telecom Italia’s biggest shareholder, has been battling Elliott ever since the hedge fund disclosed a stake in March. Telecom Italia’s shares have become collateral damage.

Portfolio Managers are Leaving Citadel; One Only Stayed a Month (efinancialcareers.com)
People seem to be dribbling out of the London office of Citadel Europe LLP – the European outpost of Ken Griffin‘s $30bn hedge fund. One quit after less than a month. Antonio Fortes was at Citadel from the 14th of July to the 7th of August according to the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority register. It’s not clear why he left so soon, but Fortes – who previously spent three years at hedge fund Millennium Capital Partners, has now joined Exoduspoint, the new fund led by former Millennium Management star trader Michael Gelband.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Marshall Wace, Highbridge Capital Management...Is Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) A Good Stock To Buy?25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling OnHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Paul Singer, vTv Therapeutics...GAMCO Investors’ Returns, AUM, and HoldingsTrade War Casualty or Hugely Undervalued Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.