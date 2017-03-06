Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Tom Steyer, Edward Lampert, Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Fiserv Inc (FISV), Alteryx Inc (AYX), and More

Published on October 19, 2018
Billionaire’s Trump Impeachment Push Grows in Midterm Run-Up (Fox News)
Liberal billionaire Tom Steyer claims to be building a juggernaut political operation in support of impeaching President Trump, rallying the base and creating a “digital army” for the cause even as Democratic lawmakers remain publicly divided over the issue. “We’re not going away,” Kevin Mack, the lead strategist at Need to Impeach, told Fox News. “We’re going to hold President Trump accountable.” Steyer — the billionaire hedge fund manager, environmental activist and major Democratic donor — launched Need to Impeach last year, with the aim of booting Trump out of the Oval Office.

Phongphan/Shutterstock.com

Sears Burns Cash While Betting on Lampert Loans for Survival (Bloomberg)
Fast-dwindling cash is casting doubt on whether Sears Holdings Corp. can firm up its survival plan in time to avoid liquidation. Sears is expected to bleed $220 million in just the first month of its bankruptcy, court filings show, cutting deep into the $300 million loan it secured this week from senior lenders. The crunch could become more acute if Sears doesn’t get an additional $300 million it’s counting on from Chairman Eddie Lampert to keep operating beyond the next 15 days.

A Hedge Fund Manager Will Accept Bitcoin For His $16 Million Mansion (FA-Mag.com)
In 2013, Roy Niederhoffer, the president of New York-based R.G. Niederhoffer Capital Management, Inc., was in need of a place to live. He’d begun a long-term construction project to renovate a house in Manhattan, but in the meantime, he and his young family were living in a rental nearby, a situation he says was short-term at best. “I was like, I need a place to live now,” he says. And so when he saw that all three units of a mansion on Riverside Drive were up for sale simultaneously, he jumped. “It’s a house that I’d admired for decades as one of the greatest houses in New York. To see that it was up for sale was very exciting, and it had come down tremendously in price.”

