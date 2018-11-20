Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR)

Published on June 11, 2019 at 4:35 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) a good bet right now? We like to analyze hedge fund sentiment before doing days of in-depth research. We do so because hedge funds and other elite investors have numerous Ivy League graduates, expert network advisers, and supply chain tipsters working or consulting for them. There is not a shortage of news stories covering failed hedge fund investments and it is a fact that hedge funds’ picks don’t beat the market 100% of the time, but their consensus picks have historically done very well and have outperformed the market after adjusting for risk.

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) investors should be aware of an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds in recent months. Our calculations also showed that altr isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Richard Driehaus

We’re going to review the key hedge fund action encompassing Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Hedge fund activity in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

At Q1’s end, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 29% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 8 hedge funds with a bullish position in ALTR a year ago. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with ALTR Positions

More specifically, Polar Capital was the largest shareholder of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR), with a stake worth $22.3 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Polar Capital was Driehaus Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $15.1 million. Two Sigma Advisors, Arrowstreet Capital, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As industrywide interest jumped, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. AQR Capital Management, managed by Cliff Asness, established the most outsized position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR). AQR Capital Management had $1.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Panayotis Takis Sparaggis’s Alkeon Capital Management also made a $1.1 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management, Hoon Kim’s Quantinno Capital, and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR). These stocks are Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI), Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI), Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), and Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC). All of these stocks’ market caps match ALTR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RPAI 16 206200 1
HI 20 49575 2
RGEN 20 67468 -2
ACHC 19 463095 1
Average 18.75 196585 0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $197 million. That figure was $71 million in ALTR’s case. Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on ALTR as the stock returned 4.3% during the same time frame and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About eBay Inc (EBAY)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About JD.Com Inc (JD)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy?Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Coca-Cola Company (KO) ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right For Flocking Into Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR)? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: John Paulson, Appaloosa Management, ESL Investments, Vaxart Inc (VXRT), Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Daniel Loeb, Alan Howard, ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA), Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR), QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS), and More Why Are These Stocks Posting Gains on Monday? Five Semiconductor Stocks Hedge Funds Love 5 Stocks Which M&A Experts Pentwater Capital Management Are Heavily Betting On What do Hedge Funds Think of Altera Corporation (ALTR)? 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.