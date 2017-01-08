Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Daniel Loeb, Alan Howard, ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA), Altair Engineering Inc (ALTR), QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS), and More

US Fundraising for Special Purpose Acquisition Vehicles Hits Record this Year (AFR.com)
Special purpose acquisition vehicles (spacs) are hitting the US market at the fastest rate on record, attracting the likes of Goldman Sachs and hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb for the two largest such deals in 2018. Spacs have raised $US4.5bn so far in 2018, the largest amount for this type of fundraising in the period, according to Dealogic, which began recording the deals in 1995. That followed a brisk 2017, the second strongest year on record with nearly $US10bn sold. Spacs function as a type of publicly-traded buyout fund with investors buying spacs giving their sponsors a “blank cheque” for an acquisition within two years.
DGAP-News: FinLab AG: Hedge Fund Manager Alan Howard, Axel Springer and Existing Investors Invest EUR 6m in FinLab’s Portfolio Company Nextmarkets; Nextmarkets Today is Celebrating its ‘Go-Live’ (Business Insider)
FinLab AG: Hedge fund manager Alan Howard, Axel Springer and existing investors invest EUR 6m in FinLab’s portfolio company nextmarkets; Nextmarkets today is celebrating its ‘go-live’ The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Brad Pitt’s “Professional Friendship” Partner Neri Oxman Spotted in Paris with Her Rumored Billionaire Boyfriend (Vanity Fair)
You may recognize Oxman from headlines such as “Brad Pitt spending time with rockstar MIT professor” and “Brad Pitt and Neri Oxman: Inside Their Romance” and, a favorite, “Brad Pitt and MIT genius Neri Oxman pose together in previously-unseen snap as SIX MONTH relationship is revealed” in April. Together, the headlines coagulated into something like truth, though neither party ever acknowledged the rumors or commented. One anonymous source maintained it was a “professional relationship.” Professional relationship or not, now she’s back to being “openly affectionate” with Ackman, and inspiring anonymous sources to say things like, “Bill won his match, and has won the girl. Brad Pitt will need to up his tennis game-and his educational degrees-if he wants such a super impressive, and highly intellectual woman.”
Egerton Partner Exits After 12 Years (HFM)
Egerton Capital partner and analyst Nicholas Jones has retired from the firm, HFMWeek understands. Jones worked at the London-headquartered hedge fund for around 12 years and since 2013 held a CF4 partner role at the firm, regulatory filings indicate. Prior to joining Egerton in 2005, he worked as an analyst.