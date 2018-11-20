Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (AKRO)

Published on October 31, 2019 at 2:07 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds’ top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. That’s a big deal.This is why following the smart money sentiment is a useful tool at identifying the next stock to invest in.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has experienced an increase in hedge fund sentiment lately. AKRO was in 15 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 0 hedge funds in our database with AKRO positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that AKRO isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are tons of signals stock traders have at their disposal to analyze publicly traded companies. Some of the most under-the-radar signals are hedge fund and insider trading interest. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top investment managers can outclass the market by a solid amount (see the details here).

Lei Zhang Hillhouse Capital

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a peek at the key hedge fund action surrounding Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO).

How are hedge funds trading Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 15 from the first quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AKRO over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with AKRO Positions

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Jeremy Green’s Redmile Group has the number one position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO), worth close to $22.4 million, comprising 0.6% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Cormorant Asset Management, led by Bihua Chen, holding a $14.7 million position; 0.8% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other peers with similar optimism encompass Mark Lampert’s Biotechnology Value Fund / BVF Inc, Lei Zhang’s Hillhouse Capital Management and Kris Jenner, Gordon Bussard, Graham McPhail’s Rock Springs Capital Management.

Consequently, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. Redmile Group, managed by Jeremy Green, created the most valuable position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO). Redmile Group had $22.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Bihua Chen’s Cormorant Asset Management also initiated a $14.7 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new AKRO investors: Mark Lampert’s Biotechnology Value Fund / BVF Inc, Lei Zhang’s Hillhouse Capital Management, and Kris Jenner, Gordon Bussard, Graham McPhail’s Rock Springs Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI), Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA), Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI), and UMH Properties, Inc (NYSE:UMH). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to AKRO’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PEI 6 10259 -2
CNBKA 3 14692 1
PBYI 17 130423 -6
UMH 9 13264 0
Average 8.75 42160 -1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 8.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $42 million. That figure was $75 million in AKRO’s case. Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on AKRO as the stock returned 18.8% during the third quarter and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Genesco Inc. (GCO)?Is PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS) Is Burning These Hedge FundsHedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Camden National Corporation (CAC...Should You Avoid Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC)?Hedge Funds Are Buying ArcBest Corp (ARCB)Is W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Kyle Bass, Elliott Management, Arlington Capital, Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO), Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC), and More 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.