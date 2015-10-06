Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) Anymore

World-class money managers like Ken Griffin and Barry Rosenstein only invest their wealthy clients’ money after undertaking a rigorous examination of any potential stock. They are particularly successful in this regard when it comes to small-cap stocks, which their peerless research gives them a big information advantage on when it comes to judging their worth. It’s not surprising then that they generate their biggest returns from these stocks and invest more of their money in these stocks on average than other investors. It’s also not surprising then that we pay close attention to these picks ourselves and have built a market-beating investment strategy around them.

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) was in 19 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. ICLR has seen a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money recently. There were 27 hedge funds in our database with ICLR positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ICLR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).



Hedge fund activity in ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 19 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -30% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ICLR over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $348.6 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $96.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Arrowstreet Capital, Millennium Management, and Point72 Asset Management.

Since ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) has witnessed falling interest from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there exists a select few money managers that slashed their entire stakes by the end of the second quarter. Intriguingly, Arthur B Cohen and Joseph Healey’s Healthcor Management LP dropped the largest stake of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $55.8 million in stock. Vishal Saluja and Pham Quang’s fund, Endurant Capital Management, also cut its stock, about $13.8 million worth. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 8 funds by the end of the second quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR). These stocks are Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF), Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP), ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA). This group of stocks’ market values resemble ICLR’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position WF 1 1327 0 COUP 57 2232647 16 ON 26 525773 -13 FWONA 18 322574 -3 Average 25.5 770580 0

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 25.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $771 million. That figure was $828 million in ICLR’s case. Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) is the least popular one with only 1 bullish hedge fund positions. ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately ICLR wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); ICLR investors were disappointed as the stock returned -4.3% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.