Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Is Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work.

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) investors should pay attention to an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers lately.



In the eyes of most shareholders, hedge funds are assumed to be unimportant, outdated investment vehicles of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds with their doors open at present, We look at the crème de la crème of this group, approximately 750 funds. These hedge fund managers control the majority of the smart money's total capital.

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world's most bearish hedge fund that's more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds' buy/sell signals. We're going to take a look at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

What does smart money think about Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 20% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards IVZ over the last 17 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Citadel Investment Group was the largest shareholder of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), with a stake worth $57.7 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Citadel Investment Group was Pzena Investment Management, which amassed a stake valued at $44.6 million. Bridgewater Associates, Arrowstreet Capital, and D E Shaw were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Valueworks LLC allocated the biggest weight to Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ), around 4.39% of its portfolio. Pzena Investment Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.24 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to IVZ.

Consequently, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Bridgewater Associates, managed by Ray Dalio, initiated the biggest position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Bridgewater Associates had $25.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp also made a $1.6 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new IVZ investors: Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management, Gavin Saitowitz and Cisco J. del Valle’s Springbok Capital, and Karim Abbadi and Edward McBride’s Centiva Capital.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). We will take a look at Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC), Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to IVZ’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position CGC 8 23222 4 ARCC 21 225163 -2 COTY 22 138577 3 MASI 27 200916 -1 Average 19.5 146970 1

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $147 million. That figure was $198 million in IVZ’s case. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 37.4% in 2019 through the end of November and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 9.9 percentage points. Unfortunately IVZ wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on IVZ were disappointed as the stock returned 5.5% during the fourth quarter (through the end of November) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far this year.

