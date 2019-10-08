Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Warming Up To Ford Motor Company (F) At The Wrong Time

Published on October 9, 2019 at 7:54 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

World-class money managers like Ken Griffin and Barry Rosenstein only invest their wealthy clients’ money after undertaking a rigorous examination of any potential stock. They are particularly successful in this regard when it comes to small-cap stocks, which their peerless research gives them a big information advantage on when it comes to judging their worth. It’s not surprising then that they generate their biggest returns from these stocks and invest more of their money in these stocks on average than other investors. It’s also not surprising then that we pay close attention to these picks ourselves and have built a market-beating investment strategy around them.

Is Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) the right pick for your portfolio? The best stock pickers are getting more bullish. The number of long hedge fund positions rose by 6 lately. Our calculations also showed that F isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). F was in 39 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 33 hedge funds in our database with F positions at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

F_oct2019

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s analyze the latest hedge fund action encompassing Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F).

What does smart money think about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 39 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 18% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards F over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Steve Cohen

Steve Cohen

The largest stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was held by Pzena Investment Management, which reported holding $338.3 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Greenhaven Associates with a $331.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Citadel Investment Group, D E Shaw, and Renaissance Technologies.

As aggregate interest increased, key hedge funds have jumped into Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) headfirst. Point72 Asset Management, managed by Steve Cohen, established the biggest position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Point72 Asset Management had $99.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Noam Gottesman’s GLG Partners also made a $17.8 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Alexander Mitchell’s Scopus Asset Management, Mike Masters’s Masters Capital Management, and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) but similarly valued. These stocks are Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE), Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), and The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV). This group of stocks’ market values resemble F’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RACE 30 1266186 2
PHG 8 200510 -3
TSLA 37 711450 5
TRV 26 1391312 -3
Average 25.25 892365 0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 25.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $892 million. That figure was $1595 million in F’s case. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately F wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on F were disappointed as the stock returned -9.1% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Crazy About PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)Is Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) A Good Buy According To Hedge Funds?Were Hedge Funds Right About Abandoning Abbott Laboratories (ABT)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Snapping Up AbbVie Inc (ABBV)?Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About ABB Ltd (ABB) AnymoreWere Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Chevron Corporation (CVX)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Richard Perry, Elliott Management, Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Ford Motor Company (F), and More Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ford Motor Company (F) ? Silicon Valley versus Detroit, Who Does the Smart Money like More? Is Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) A Good Stock To Buy Right Now? Hedge Funds Are Selling Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Insiders See Huge Bargains in Shares of Philip Morris (PM), Ford (F), Valeant (VRX) Market Movers Today: Arcadia Biosciences Inc (RKDA), Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG), Adidas AG (ADR) (ADDYY), Daxor Corporation (DXR), and More 10 Biggest Companies That Offer Pensions 15 Wealthiest Families in the World vs. First Generation Ultra Billionaires 5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.