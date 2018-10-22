Hedge Funds Are Dumping Baxter International Inc. (BAX)

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through the end of November. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 54% and 51% respectively. Hedge funds’ top 3 stock picks returned 41.7% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 14 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That’s why we believe it isn’t a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Is Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) the right pick for your portfolio? The smart money is becoming less confident. The number of long hedge fund positions went down by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that BAX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video below for Q2 rankings). BAX was in 33 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 34 hedge funds in our database with BAX holdings at the end of the previous quarter.



How are hedge funds trading Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 33 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -3% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 43 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in BAX a year ago. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Third Point was the largest shareholder of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), with a stake worth $1473.9 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Third Point was AQR Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $271.7 million. Two Sigma Advisors, Healthcor Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Third Point allocated the biggest weight to Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), around 17.51% of its portfolio. Healthcor Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 3.41 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to BAX.

Due to the fact that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has experienced bearish sentiment from the smart money, logic holds that there exists a select few fund managers that slashed their entire stakes in the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management dumped the biggest stake of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, comprising about $99.1 million in stock, and Larry Robbins’s Glenview Capital was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $17.4 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest fell by 1 funds in the third quarter.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) but similarly valued. These stocks are Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS), Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET), BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble BAX’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position LVS 39 1983338 0 MET 35 2050364 9 BCE 13 415810 -1 VRTX 46 2296101 6 Average 33.25 1686403 3.5

As you can see these stocks had an average of 33.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1686 million. That figure was $2445 million in BAX’s case. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 37.4% in 2019 through the end of November and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 9.9 percentage points. Unfortunately BAX wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); BAX investors were disappointed as the stock returned -6.3% during the first two months of the fourth quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 70 percent of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q4.

