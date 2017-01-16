Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds’ #1 Stock Picks in Real Estate, Airlines, Beer & More

Published on October 10, 2018 at 11:01 am by Tim Frederick in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Rising interest rates have yet to be the tonic that soothes hedge funds’ returns, as anticipated. Hedge funds on average have posted gains of just 1.9% in 2018 according to HFR, a small fraction of the 10.6% returns enjoyed by the broader market.

In the past week alone, three of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey (Tourbillon Capital, Criterion Capital, and Highfields Capital Management) have closed their doors. Jason Karp‘s Tourbillon, which opened in 2013 to impressive 21% gains has struggled since 2016, losing 13.8% last year and another 3.2% this year through September 28.

The continuing lack of strong performance from hedge funds has had no effect on Insider Monkey’s market-beating “best performing hedge funds” strategy, which is only getting better with age. This strategy has rewarded subscribers with incredible 107.5% returns since its May 2014 inception, crushing the S&P 500 by over 40 percentage points. This hedge fund strategy’s small number of quarterly picks feature the most common stocks found among only the top 100 performing hedge funds each quarter. In our May 16 newsletter, customer service platform Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) and pharmaceutical company FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN), each of which gained over 10% during the following 2.5 months, were among the seven stock picks for that quarter.

stock, exchange, trade, ipo, market, london, share, rate, sales, price, new, york, profit, index, broker, chart, rising, falling, street, frankfurt, wall, world, cash, points, display,

lassedesignen/Shutterstock.com

Below, we’ll look at the consensus top stock picks in several industries when using the entirety of Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, which consisted of 645 hedge funds which filed 13Fs for the June 30 reporting period.

Hedge Funds’ #1 Automotive Stock Pick: General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Number of Hedge Fund Shareholders of GM (as of June 30): 59

Value of Hedge Funds’ Holdings in GM (as of June 30): $6.19 billion

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is the top auto stock among hedge funds, with 59 owning it on June 30, down slightly from 64 on March 31. That placed GM far ahead of rival Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), which was the next most popular auto stock with just 32 hedge fund shareholders. Warren Buffett‘s Berkshire Hathaway is one of the biggest GM bulls, owning a position of 51.39 million GM shares worth over $2 billion.

Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett
Berkshire Hathaway

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)’s stock market woes in 2018 have hit another major GM bull hard, billionaire David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital. Einhorn’s fund has lost a dismal 25.7% this year, mirroring the amount lost by GM itself, which accounted for over 26% of Greenlight’s 13F portfolio at the end of Q2. GM shares currently trade at just 6x forward earnings, which looks dirt cheap when one considers the growth potential looming in the autonomous vehicle market, which Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has predicted could be a $7 trillion industry by 2050. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) is building a leading position in autonomous vehicles through major partnerships with companies like SoftBank and Honda, and will launch its first autonomous ride-hailing vehicle next year.

Follow General Motors Co (NYSE:GM)
Trade (NYSE:GM) Now!

Hedge Funds’ #1 Airline Stock Pick: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Number of Hedge Fund Shareholders of DAL (as of June 30): 66

Value of Hedge Funds’ Holdings in DAL (as of June 30): $6.50 billion

 

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is the most popular airline stock, being owned by 66 hedge funds on June 30, down from 73 at the end of March. United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) ranked second, being owned by 42 shareholders. Wayne Cooperman‘s Cobalt Capital Management raised its Delta Air Lines position by 136% to 502,862 shares as of June 30.

Wayne Cooperman
Wayne Cooperman
Cobalt Capital Management

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) recently hiked its baggage fees by 20% to $30 per bag, part of a broader industry initiative to offset rising fuel prices. Fears that Congress would implement a mandate targeting the fair usage of such fees were relieved last month, when plans to do so were dropped. That puts Delta in a position to capitalize on strong traffic and capacity trends in the industry going forward. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)’s traffic and capacity have each risen by at least 3.5% in each of the past three months.

Follow Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL)
Trade (NYSE:DAL) Now!

On the next page we’ll look at the top stock picks among hedge funds from three different industries, including retail.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Tourbillon Capital Partners, Balyasny...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Trian Fund Management, Paul...Suvretta Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsTrade War Couldn’t Stop Hedge Funds From Buying These Chinese StocksBillionaire Abrams Bets On Camping World Holdings: Value Trap?U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA), Verastem Inc (VSTM), More: Insider Buying...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA), Verastem Inc (VSTM), More: Insider Buying Clusters Could Signal Future Gains Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, Trian Fund Management, Paul Singer, vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI), CarGurus Inc (CARG), and More Billionaire Abrams Bets On Camping World Holdings: Value Trap? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Tourbillon Capital Partners, Balyasny Asset Management, Elliott Management, Appian Corp (APPN), AutoZone, Inc. (AZO), and More Trade War Couldn’t Stop Hedge Funds From Buying These Chinese Stocks Suvretta Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings Hawk Ridge Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018 10 Biggest Advertisers in the World Top Selling Beers in America in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.