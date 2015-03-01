Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Fund Sentiment Is Stagnant On CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)

Published on October 28, 2019 at 7:44 pm by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The elite funds run by legendary investors such as David Tepper and Dan Loeb make hundreds of millions of dollars for themselves and their investors by spending enormous resources doing research on small cap stocks that big investment banks don’t follow. Because of their pay structures, they have strong incentives to do the research necessary to beat the market. That’s why we pay close attention to what they think in small cap stocks. In this article, we take a closer look at CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) from the perspective of those elite funds.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) shares haven’t seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 21 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. At the end of this article we will also compare CNX to other stocks including Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA), Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), and Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) to get a better sense of its popularity. Our calculations also showed that CNX isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

CNX_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to check out the latest hedge fund action regarding CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX).

Hedge fund activity in CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 21 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the first quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CNX over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

01 Mason Hawkins, Southeastern Asset Management

Among these funds, Southeastern Asset Management held the most valuable stake in CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX), which was worth $404.8 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Greenlight Capital which amassed $43 million worth of shares. Moreover, AQR Capital Management, Bridgewater Associates, and Citadel Investment Group were also bullish on CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Because CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) has experienced declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, logic holds that there is a sect of hedge funds that decided to sell off their full holdings last quarter. Intriguingly, John Overdeck and David Siegel’s Two Sigma Advisors sold off the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $3.6 million in stock, and Paul Marshall and Ian Wace’s Marshall Wace LLP was right behind this move, as the fund said goodbye to about $3.2 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA), Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR), and Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to CNX’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
RUSHA 20 89775 1
RMBS 16 147460 -1
VGR 18 134559 -4
HTGC 12 25334 2
Average 16.5 99282 -0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $99 million. That figure was $501 million in CNX’s case. Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately CNX wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on CNX were disappointed as the stock returned -0.7% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Greif, Inc. (GEF): Hedge Fund Sentiment Stagnant But Still BullishHedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Pretium Resources Inc (PVG)Do Hedge Funds Love First Merchants Corporation (FRME)?Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)Genworth Financial Inc (GNW): These Hedge Funds Cashed Out Too EarlyBottomline Technologies (EPAY): Hedge Funds Buying, But Sentiment Is Still...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) A Good Stock To Buy ? Do Hedge Funds Love CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)? 13D Filing: Southeastern Asset Management and CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX) CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and More: Some Key Takeaways From Greenlight Capital’s Q3 Letter Billionaire David Einhorn Talks “Bubble Shorts” (Tesla, Amazon, Netflix) in Q3 Investor Letter 13D Filing: Southeastern Asset Management and CONSOL Energy Inc. (CNX) 5 Best Small-Caps To Buy According To This Billionaire 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.