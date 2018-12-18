Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Do Hedge Funds Love PJT Partners Inc (PJT)?

Published on December 19, 2018 at 12:13 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an individual investor’s stock selection process, as it may offer great insights of how the brightest minds of the finance industry feel about specific stocks. After all, these people have access to smartest analysts and expensive data/information sources that individual investors can’t match. So should one consider investing in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)? The smart money sentiment can provide an answer to this question.

Is PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) a healthy stock for your portfolio? The smart money is getting more optimistic. The number of long hedge fund bets went up by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that PJT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. PJT was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with PJT positions at the end of the previous quarter.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Mark Rachesky MHR

Let’s view the new hedge fund action regarding PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT).

How are hedge funds trading PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 13% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 18 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in PJT heading into this year. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

PJT_dec2018

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, MHR Fund Management, managed by Mark Rachesky, holds the most valuable position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT). MHR Fund Management has a $46.1 million position in the stock, comprising 2.5% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is John Petry of Sessa Capital, with a $43.7 million position; 5.7% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other professional money managers that hold long positions contain Jim Simons’s Renaissance Technologies, Mario Gabelli’s GAMCO Investors and John D. Gillespie’s Prospector Partners.

Now, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Ellington, managed by Mike Vranos, initiated the most valuable position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT). Ellington had $0.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. David Costen Haley’s HBK Investments also initiated a $0.3 million position during the quarter. The only other fund with a brand new PJT position is Frederick DiSanto’s Ancora Advisors.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT). These stocks are Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD), Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG), GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO), and Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA). This group of stocks’ market valuations are closest to PJT’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
QUAD 13 29317 1
ALG 13 199431 0
GPRO 14 101985 0
IOVA 27 512208 7
Average 16.75 210735 2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $211 million. That figure was $135 million in PJT’s case. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard IOVA might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Insmed Incorporated (INSM) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Betting On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)Is Integer Holdings Corporation (ITGR) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Dumping Interface, Inc. (TILE)iQIYI, Inc. (IQ): Hedge Fund Sentiment UnchangedImperial Oil Limited (IMO): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
With Stock Returns Of Over 205% in the Last Year, This Fund Is Proof That Hedge Funds Aren’t Going Anywhere Interim CEO of Struggling Nutritional Supplements Retailer Buys Nearly $5 Million Worth of Stock, Plus Other Insider Trading Here is What Hedge Funds Think About PJT Partners Inc (PJT) Insiders at Strong Performing Orthodontic-Device Maker, Pinnacle Foods Inc. (PF), and Aetna Inc. (AET) Offload Shares, Plus Insider Buying at Other Companies Last Quarter’s Best Performing Hedge Fund Is Betting On These Stocks Napier Park is Betting Big on Media General (MEG) and Allergan (AGN) for 2016; Plus 3 Other Major Moves 10 Easiest Winter Olympic Sports to Qualify for 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.