Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Timken Company (TKR) ?

Hedge fund interest in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN), ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI), and NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to gather more data points.



How have hedgies been trading The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 26 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the second quarter of 2019. By comparison, 29 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in TKR a year ago. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, AQR Capital Management was the largest shareholder of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR), with a stake worth $75.7 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing AQR Capital Management was Atlantic Investment Management, which amassed a stake valued at $38.1 million. D E Shaw, Millennium Management, and Adage Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Atlantic Investment Management allocated the biggest weight to The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR), around 13.39% of its portfolio. Beddow Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 3.18 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to TKR.

Judging by the fact that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has experienced declining sentiment from the smart money, it’s safe to say that there exists a select few hedgies that elected to cut their full holdings by the end of the third quarter. At the top of the heap, Gregg Moskowitz’s Interval Partners cut the largest stake of the 750 funds followed by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $11.5 million in stock. Robert Polak’s fund, Anchor Bolt Capital, also sold off its stock, about $11 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). These stocks are Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN), ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI), NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA), and Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP). This group of stocks’ market values match TKR’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position FUN 13 99639 5 ICUI 15 234605 0 NUVA 21 253261 -3 ELP 8 61388 -1 Average 14.25 162223 0.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $162 million. That figure was $208 million in TKR’s case. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELP) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 37.4% in 2019 through the end of November and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 9.9 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on TKR as the stock returned 21.5% during the first two months of Q4 and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

