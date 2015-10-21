5 Most Popular Best Selling Bible Translations in 2018

Which are the most popular best selling Bible translations in 2018, you must wonder? Let’s find out!

In the world, there are basically over hundreds of different translations of the Bible to English language, and each version can be analyzed in different ways. So, we have a literal translation, which is a word-for-word translation from Greek and Hebrew to the English language. The other option is thought-for-thought translation, which put the emphasis on the importance of the meaning of the translated sentence and the context of the whole text. Based on these differences, people have their own preferences. As we cannot agree on tastes, it means there is no universal agreement of what is the best Bible translation. However, if you want to know which are the top 5 most accurate Bible translations, we suggest you to give a glance at our previous article on 5 Best and Most Accurate Bible Translations According to Scholars.

On the other hand, there are also easiest Bible versions to read and understand for beginners. Among those on the top of the list are the New International Version and New American Standard Bible. Also, there are some translations that are trusted by people the most, as they are unbiased. If you want to know which ones they are, check out the 6 Unbiased Most Literal and Trusted Bible Translation in Circulation. We are not gonna discover everything! When it comes to the most popular Bible versions, we can divide them by the year, because that is how it varies. For example, the most popular or top selling Bible translations in 2016, according to the Rose Publishing, were the New International Version and the King James Version. In the year 2017, the top selling Bible translation was the Christian Standard Bible updated in the same year, according to the Bible Sources.

In order to create our list of the top bible translations in 2018, we checked resources such as the Christian Book Expo, ThoughtCo, Calvary Chapel Eastside Church and Bible Sources for the most repeated suggestions. Then by creating that list, we checked if they are considered to be the best-sellers on the Amazon and ranked it in that manner. We made a little comparison with the best selling Bible translations in 2017, and, trust us, the results don’t differ much. In any case, our list goes from the “least popular” best seller to the most popular one. Enjoy!