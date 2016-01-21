5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals

Testing on animals has become a controversial issue lately, that’s why we’ve decided to list makeup companies that don’t test on animals.

Although testing on animals has always been present in the medicine, pharmacology, cosmetic industry, etc. thanks to the development of technology and science it has become less necessary.

Furthermore, there has been more insisting on the ethical values lately, including those that suggest other creatures other than humans deserve to be treated humanely as well. Interestingly, for this reason, there was a sculpture of lab mouse knitting DNA erected at the Institute of Cytology and Genetics Novosibirsk, Siberia in 2013, honoring all the mice that have lost their lives in scientific experiments.

It seems that scientists realize and respect the sacrifice and suffering animals go through being parts of the experiments. But what about cosmetic and makeup industry?

Nowadays, cosmetic testing on animals is not obligatory, nor it is a necessary procedure. In the USA a lot of the companies still test on animals, while within the European Union, the law forbids testing on animals since 2004.

A list of the makeup brands that test on animals seems to be pretty long. Just some of the famous names include Avon (NYSE:AVP), Burberry, Chloe, and Revlon (NYSE:REV). Some of these companies are testing only some of the products on animals, however, they still DO test on them. But, let’s leave the story of the biggest companies that test on animals for some other time.

Now we are up to see some cruelty free makeup brands. As we started our research the first place to look for makeup companies that don’t test on animals was PETA. According to them, there are around 4,100 cruelty-free makeup brands in 2019. In order to see which companies were mostly mentioned in places that deal with ethical makeup brands, we compared the companies PETA listed with info from Cruelty-Free Kitty, ethical elephant, and Elle.

Raising awareness about the ethical approach to production is a good way to make the planet nicer, cleaner and better place to live for every living creature. A good way of advertising a cleaner and more responsible way of life lies in small things, present in everyday life. Such is the example of makeup products, and as the issue we are focusing on today is animal testing, let’s finally see some of the makeup companies that don’t test on animals.