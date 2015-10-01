Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

I Will Pay You $100 If This Stock Doesn’t Return 20% in One Year

Published on August 29, 2019 at 4:08 pm by Inan Dogan, PhD in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email

Do you know any hedge fund manager who pays you if he can’t beat his target return? Does your financial advisor pay you if he fails to beat your target return?

I usually don’t guarantee returns because investing is unpredictable. However, occasionally, I come across ideas that are near slam dunk cases. The risk-return combinations of these ideas are so attractive that I don’t have much to lose by offering return guarantees.

I just came across one of these ideas.

In May 2016, I offered a 10% return guarantee within a month and my stock pick delivered that return within a week.

In August 2016 I offered a 30% return guarantee within a year and my second stock pick delivered that return within 4 weeks.

In June 2017 I offered a 20% return guarantee within 2 weeks and my third pick delivered that return within 2 weeks.

In October 2018 I once again shared my best idea (this time I didn’t offer a guarantee though) in a free special issue of our monthly newsletter and that stock doubled from $60 to $120 within 5 months.

Today, I am going to offer an even better deal.

These opportunities don’t come along very often and this is only a seven day offer that you need to act very quickly to take advantage of.

By the way, my name is Inan Dogan. I have a PhD in financial economics. I am Insider Monkey’s co-founder and research director. I develop quantitative investment strategies that identify the best stock picks of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

This stock is my best long-term idea. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I came across this large-cap growth stock that is trading at less than 3 times its core earnings. This fact is obscured because the company has a ton of cash and stakes in other companies and currently investing billions in a future technology that will transform the world.

I expect this stock to double within 3 years and triple within 5 years. I can’t predict how much it can return within the next 12 months, but I am willing to guarantee at least a 20% return.

I am so confident about this stock that if it doesn’t return 20% within one year I will not only issue a 100% refund of your subscription fee, I will also send you an additional check for $100.

This offer is valid for our new subscribers who subscribe to our combo package.

Right now we have a promotion going on. You can subscribe to our newsletters for only $449/year, a discount of $100. Remember, if my large-cap stock pick doesn’t return 20% by September 1, 2020, you will get your entire payment back and an additional $100.

This is a limited time offer and expires on September 6th. Sign up NOW.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Rich, Autonomy Capital, Third Point...Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates, LLC’s Q2 2019 Natural Resource...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: George Soros, Mario Gabelli, Tom Steyer...PAR Technology Corporation’s Path to $80Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Crispin Odey, Tom Steyer, D...Is Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARWR)’s Recently Published U.S. Patent...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.