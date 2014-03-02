Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Analysis-Hedge Funds-News

4 Stocks Billionaire Ray Dalio Bought in Q3 (and 1 He Dumped)

Published on November 14, 2018 at 3:37 pm by Tim Frederick in Hedge Fund Analysis,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Billionaire money manager and author Ray Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates in 1973 and has made a lot of people a lot of money since then, including himself. Dalio is currently ranked 54th on Forbes’ list of the richest people in the world, with an estimated net worth of $18.1 billion. While Dalio is no longer Bridgewater’s CEO, he remains on as its co-CIO and has also earned the envious title of “Mentor” at the investment company.

Dalio’s bestselling book Principles: Life and Work details how to better structure one’s business or life and how to develop and implement the most reasoned decision-making processes. At Bridgewater, that includes the investment firm using computerized systems that make believability-weighted decisions.

BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES

Bridgewater Associates manages about $160 billion in assets and held equity positions valued at $9.65 billion in its 13F portfolio as of the end of September. The contents of that portfolio were just revealed this week in a public filing, as the 13F filing deadline for the September 30 reporting period is today (that’s November 14 to you people reading this from the future). According to that filing, Bridgewater added 63 new positions to its portfolio in Q3, while selling out of 169.

While it may appear that Dalio is overly bearish about the market based on that activity, he did caution investors during a recent interview that they should never sit on cash. “That’s the worst thing you could do because it is the surest tax on your money,” Dalio told CNBC’s Make It. “You will bleed slowly to death, because the after-tax returns are lower than inflation by a little per year.”

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index has delivered an average annualized total return of 9.8% between 1928 and 2017. We’ve uncovered a reliable way to consistently beat the market by using these 13F filings and investing in only the top consensus picks of the 100 best performing hedge funds each quarter. Insider Monkey’s flagship “Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy” has returned 96.9% since its 2014 inception (through November 2), beating the market by over 40 percentage points. Check out a detailed analysis of Insider Monkey’s performance and past quarterly stock picks for all the details. Our newest picks will be released later this month; don’t miss out!

Below, we’ll take a look at five of the biggest Q3 moves made by Ray Dalio and his team at Bridgewater.

Stocks Bought in Q3

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Shares Bought During Q3: 474,979
Value of Holding (as of September 30): $18.31 million

Dalio’s Bridgewater started buying shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) again in Q3 after selling off half of its position in Q2. One of the 10 Biggest Companies That Support Trump, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shares have sunk by 36% in 2018 as the home furnishings store struggles to halt declining traffic at existing stores, which has fallen for six straight quarters.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

Shares Bought During Q3: 2.01 million
Value of Holding (as of September 30): $22.72 million

This was a new holding bought by Bridgewater during Q3, after over $100 billion had been slashed off the iconic company’s market cap over the last two years. However, General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was rocked by an accounting scandal shortly into Q4 that has battered shares by another 37% off that dwindling (relatively speaking) market cap. GE has started selling assets and will make a secondary offering to raise cash.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Shares Bought During Q3: 527,429
Value of Holding (as of September 30): $16.91 million

Dalio’s investment firm has owned shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) since late-2012, but held a relatively small position on June 30 of 58,755 shares. The Gap’s shares have declined by 18% this year as the clothing retailer figures out what to do with its fading Gap brand, which suffered a 5% comps decline in Q2. The Gap’s Old Navy and Athleta brands have been driving the company’s recent modest sales growth.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shares Bought During Q3: 475,684
Value of Holding (as of September 30): $31.24 million

Bridgewater more than doubled the size of its Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) position after opening it in Q2 with just under 185,000 shares. Intel ranked among Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top Stock Picks Heading Into 2019, just making it into the top 10. Fisher Investments owned $1.13 billion worth of Intel shares on September 30.

Stocks Sold in Q3

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)

Shares Sold During Q3: 775,654
Value of Holding (as of September 30): $0

Dalio sold out of the insurer in Q3, unloading Bridgewater’s entire stake that was valued at over $33 million on June 30. They say history repeats itself and they are right (whoever they are), as California’s wildfires Burned PG&E Corporation (PCG) Shares To A Crisp last fall and the same fate has befallen the company in 2018. Dalio gets out before the latest steep fall (a 32% slide since October 1) but the stock may have failed to rebound as much as hoped when the majority of the stake was bought last Q4.

Disclosure: None

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Vodafone Group Plc (VOD): A Rare European Stock That Hedge Funds LikeThere’s Something About Unilever N.V. (UN) That Billionaire Ken Fisher...Hedge Funds Sell Schlumberger Limited (SLB) As Shale Production Fears MountHedge Funds Bail On Anheuser-Busch InBev NV (BUD) As Trump’s Tariffs...Billionaire Ken Fisher Loves This Indian IT CompanyMore and More Hedge Funds Are Selling Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Billionaire Ken Fisher is Bullish About These Dividend Stocks Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ken Griffin, Ray Dalio, Elliott Management, Tortoise MLP Fund Inc (NTG), LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB), and More 5 Stocks Early Hedge Fund 13F Filers Love The Most ACK Asset Management’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings 4 Stocks Insiders and Warren Buffett Are Crazy About 4 Stocks Warren Buffett and Insiders Are Piling On Tiger Global Throws Support Behind Struggling Chinese Stocks 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.