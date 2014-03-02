Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Analysis-Hedge Funds-News

Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Top Stock Picks Heading Into 2019

Published on November 9, 2018 at 4:01 pm by Tim Frederick in Hedge Fund Analysis,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 20
Next >>

Fisher Investments is a fee-only investment adviser that was founded by billionaire Ken Fisher in 1979. Ken Fisher followed in his father Phil’s footsteps as a renowned investor and author, as he penned a 32-and-a-half year column for Forbes magazine and has written several bestselling books. Ken Fisher currently serves as the Executive Chairman and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Fisher Investments, which has over $100 billion in assets under management.

In an April interview on CNBC, Fisher said that it would take something major to occur which the market had not accounted for before the long-running bull market, which had stretched into a 10th year coming into 2018, came to an end. Fisher quoted fellow investing legend and billionaire Sir John Templeton, who said “Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria”. Fisher believed the market was currently in the optimism phase, but still a long way from euphoria.

However, that bull run may have technically come to an end in late October, though it hasn’t widely been reported as such. More than 57% of stocks in the S&P Composite 1500 were at least 20% off their 52-week-highs at one point during October 29, the 20% figure being the definition of a bear market. If that becomes the widely accepted version of events, then we are currently enjoying a new, 2-week long bull market. Long may it reign.

Ken Fisher FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT

Hedge funds certainly felt the sting of the stealth bear market of October, as according to data from Hedge Fund Research, hedge funds suffered their worst month in 7 years. Equity funds lost 4.7% during the month, while activist funds fared even worse, declining by 5.43%. If Fisher Investments suffered such a fate, that would equate to a lot of value being wiped out. Fisher Investment’s 13F portfolio as of September 30 contained $82.37 billion in holdings.

We’ve found a better way to profit from hedge funds’ stock picking expertise. We track the top consensus picks of only the best performing hedge funds each quarter and share them exclusively with our newsletter subscribers. Insider Monkey’s flagship “Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy” has DESTROYED the market since its May 2014 inception, returning an incredible 96.9%, including 17.4% returns in 2018 (through November 2). The S&P 500? 3.2%. You do the math. Insider Monkey’s “Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy” has beaten the market every single year since its 2014 debut. How many more years will you wait to start beating the market too? Check out a detailed analysis of Insider Monkey’s impressive performance and past quarterly stock picks for all the details. Our newest picks will be released later this month; don’t miss out!

Fisher does not completely heed the words his father wrote in his 1959 book Common Stocks and Uncommon Profits, in which he said the best time to sell a stock was “almost never”. Fisher Investments did sell out of 70 stocks during Q3 according to its latest 13F filing with the SEC, while opening new positions in 79. However, among Fisher’s top 20 holdings are numerous positions which have held for nearly two decades or more. Fisher also loves dividend stocks, with a high percentage of his top 50 stock picks paying out dividends with annual yields of 2.8% and higher. Check out our list of Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Favorite Dividend Stocks for some of his favorites.

Below and on the following pages, we’ll count down the top 20 holdings found in the 13F portfolio of billionaire Ken Fisher’s Fisher Investments as of September 30.

20. PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

– Shares Owned by Fisher Asset Management (as of September 30): 6.66 million
– Value of Fisher Asset Management’s Holding (as of September 30): $744.39 million

Fisher has owned PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) dating all the way back to the third quarter of 2001, a halcyon time for the soft drink industry before sugar and sweeteners would become public enemy #1 in the world of eating (and what a forlorn world it is without sugar). Pepsi has done plenty to grow and diversify to meet those challenges head on, and Fisher has remained along for the ride, buying another 161,821 shares in Q3.

Follow Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP)
Trade (NYSE:PEP) Now!

Page 1 of 20
Next >>

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Powering Up Their Portfolios With This Energy StockJim Simons and Billionaires Anticipate Healthy Returns from WellCare Health...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Marshall Wace, Highbridge Capital Management...Hedge Funds Like What’s on the Menu at Darden Restaurants (DRI)First Data Corp (FDC) vs. Square (SQ): The Smart Money Has A Clear FavoriteHedge Funds Think This Drugmaker is on the Verge of a Breakout

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Marshall Wace, Highbridge Capital Management, MINDBODY Inc (MB), SYNNEX Co. (SNX), Greystone Logistics Inc (GLGI), and More Smart Money’s Sagging Confidence in Synchrony Financial (SYF) Hits A New Low Is Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) A Good Stock To Buy? Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Paul Singer, vTv Therapeutics Inc (VTVT), Livexlive Media Inc (LIVX), Travelzoo (TZOO), and More Apple, Netflix, Etsy, and More: Why These Stocks Are in the Spotlight 25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling On Trade War Casualty or Hugely Undervalued Stock? 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.