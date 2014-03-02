Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Analysis-Hedge Funds-News

3 Stocks Billionaire George Soros Bought in Q3 (and 2 He Dumped)

Published on November 26, 2018 at 7:59 am by Tim Frederick in Hedge Fund Analysis,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Controversial billionaire George Soros is the founder of Soros Fund Management, a family office which manages his immense personal wealth, which is currently estimated by Forbes at $8.3 billion. The aged firebrand has been a favorite target of the political right and conspiracy theorists for years, due in part to the use of that financial clout to promote liberalism and an open society.

There was a lot of activity in Soros Fund Management’s portfolio during Q3 according to its latest 13F filing. There were some major changes to its sector allocation, including its exposure to finance and tech stocks being lowered, while more weighting was given to communication and consumer staples stocks. Overall, Soros appeared to be quite bearish on the market ahead of the October beating, lowering or completely selling off stakes in 154 stocks while buying the shares of just 91 stocks. Soros Fund Management’s 13F portfolio was valued at $4.56 billion on September 30, down from $6.25 billion on June 30.

Of particular note is that Soros appears to have lost some bullishness towards the video game industry, selling off positions in leading publishers Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). The sales appear to have been well-timed; both stocks have been under pressure from loot box legislation and have endured brutal fourth-quarters, with each losing over 23%.

George Soros, Soros Fund Management

We’ve uncovered a reliable way to consistently beat the market by using these 13F filings and investing in only the top consensus picks of the 100 best performing hedge funds each quarter. Insider Monkey’s flagship “Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy” has returned 96.9% since its 2014 inception (through November 2), beating the market by over 40 percentage points. Check out a detailed analysis of Insider Monkey’s performance and past quarterly stock picks for all the details. Our newest picks were released earlier this month; don’t miss out!

Below, we’ll analyze five of the biggest trades executed by Soros Fund Management in Q3.

Stocks Bought in Q3

Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO)

Shares Bought During Q3: 1.6 million
Value of Holding (as of September 30): $61.49 million

Q4 Return (through November 23): +1.85%

Forward P/E Ratio: 12.71

Forward Dividend Yield: 2.89%

After selling out of its old Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) position in Q2, Soros re-opened it in Q3, which may have been prompted by the sell-off of the stock in mid-July. Shares have rebounded by 18% since that point.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Shares Bought During Q3: 720,000
Value of Holding (as of September 30): $36.19 million

Q4 Return (through November 23): -10.09%

Forward P/E Ratio: 12.72

Forward Dividend Yield: 2.89%

Soros moved some of his family office’s wealth into consumer staples stocks in Q3 after having little invested in them over the prior three quarters, hiking their weighting to 6.54% from just 0.49% during Q3. In addition to this new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), Soros also raised its stake in Pinnacle Foods, which has since been acquired by Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Shares Bought During Q3: 429,000
Value of Holding (as of September 30): $55.18 million

Q4 Return (through November 23): -9.88%

Forward P/E Ratio: 20.87

Forward Dividend Yield: 1.68%

While Soros trimmed his family office’s tech holdings in Q3, Microsoft was not one of the stocks to fall under the axe; in fact, Soros hiked his Microsoft position by just over 800%. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) supplanted Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during Q3 to top the list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds.

Stocks Sold in Q3

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Shares Sold During Q3: 250,000
Value of Holding (as of September 30): $0

Q4 Return (through November 23): -31.39%

Forward P/E Ratio: 16.16

Forward Dividend Yield: N/A

George Soros sold off his stake in EA just two quarters after first opening it in Q1. Hedge funds’ most popular video game stock, EA has been dinged by the market of late for its disappointing short-term guidance, as Fortnite headwinds appear to still be battering other game makers.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Shares Sold During Q3: 217,500
Value of Holding (as of September 30): $0

Q4 Return (through November 23): -23.55%

Forward P/E Ratio: 20.44

Forward Dividend Yield: N/A

Soros Fund Management also unloaded its stake in the Grand Theft Auto developer during Q3, which it had owned since the first-quarter of 2017. The long-awaited sequel to Red Dead Redemption was recently released by Take-Two and has been universally praised and hugely successful, selling over 17 million copies through the first week of November.

Disclosure: None

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Revving Up Their Portfolios With O’Reilly Automotive,...Billionaires Paul Singer and Carl Icahn Love Dell Technologies Inc. (DVMT)Hedge Funds Aren’t Turning the Channel on Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)...Aetna Inc. (AET): Hedge Fund Bullishness Hits 3-Year HighInternational Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Smart Money Ownership Hits...Hedge Funds Are Placing Big Bets On Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Are Revving Up Their Portfolios With O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY) Shares Hedge Funds Are Placing Big Bets On Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR) International Business Machines Corporation (IBM): Smart Money Ownership Hits 3-Year Low Aetna Inc. (AET): Hedge Fund Bullishness Hits 3-Year High Hedge Funds Aren’t Turning the Channel on Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Just Yet Has Smart Money Perfectly Timed Its JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Buying Spurt? 4 Stocks Billionaire David Tepper Bought in Q3 (and 1 He Dumped) 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.