Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

5 Stocks Early Hedge Fund 13F Filers Love The Most

Published on November 13, 2018 at 10:24 am by Tim Frederick in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

It looks like the smart money was pouring into Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in Q3 after the stock had fallen from grace among leading money managers in recent months.

We’re a day away from the 13F deadline for the September 30 reporting period, when institutional investment managers with at least $100 million in equity holdings must file a list of those holdings with the SEC. These public filings provide great insight into which stocks the most talented money managers are gaining or losing confidence in.

Several hedge funds have already submitted their filings for the period, including billionaire Ken Fisher’s Fisher Investments, whose Top Stock Picks Heading Into 2019 are lead by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), while Apple sits second. However, the bulk of funds do so on the final day. Nonetheless, the early filers are enough to give us an interesting glimpse into how hedge fund sentiment may be shifting on certain stocks.

AAPL, FB, GOOGL

The biggest early mover is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The former hedge fund favorite fell all the way to 15th on the list of the 25 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in 2018, but has jumped all the way to 2nd among early 13F filers, with 22 of them owning shares.

Topping the list is Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) at 26, as it jumps over Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB), which has fallen to 3rd at 20. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was the undisputed hedge fund darling in the middle of 2018, being owned by 193 funds, or 29.9% of the select group of funds tracked in our database. Nearly 20% more funds owned Facebook than they did runner-up Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s class A shares ranked 4th among early 13F filers, in a tie with JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), both being owned by 19 early filers. Ownership of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s class C shares was also high, at 17. If we calculated combined ownership of both classes of shares and filtered out the redundant shareholders, Alphabet would frequently rank as the most popular stock among hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s rising ownership is a greater surprise, as it placed 14th as of the mid-year rankings. Francis Chou’s Chou Associates was among the funds to open a new position in JPMorgan during Q3, buying 109,275 shares.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) are the most notable stocks to suffer early declines in hedge fund sentiment. Amazon has fallen to 10th among early filers from 3rd in the middle of 2018, while Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) has dropped to 14th from 6th, which could be an early sign that hedge funds are growing more bearish on China. Billionaire Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global, which has yet to file its 13F for the current period, threw its support behind Alibaba and other Chinese stocks in its Q3 investor letter, stating that its long-term outlook on China hadn’t changed.

We’ve uncovered a reliable way to consistently beat the market by using these 13F filings and investing in only the top consensus picks of the 100 best performing hedge funds each quarter. Insider Monkey’s flagship “Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy” has returned 96.9% since its 2014 inception (through November 2), beating the market by over 40 percentage points. Check out a detailed analysis of Insider Monkey’s performance and past quarterly stock picks for all the details. Our newest picks will be released later this month after the 13F filing deadline; don’t miss out!

Disclosure: None

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Can’t Make Up Their Minds About Eaton Vance Corp (EV)Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Dorsal Capital Management...Tiger Global Throws Support Behind Struggling Chinese StocksThe Coca-Cola Company (KO) is Surprisingly Unpopular Among Hedge FundsHedge Funds Are Getting Onboard With Target Corporation (TGT)’s Rebound...4 Stocks Warren Buffett and Insiders Are Piling On

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
4 Stocks Warren Buffett and Insiders Are Piling On Tiger Global Throws Support Behind Struggling Chinese Stocks Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Dorsal Capital Management, ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT), Real Goods Solar, Inc. (RGSE), and More 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks Among Hedge Funds 25 Best Dividend Stocks for Retirement Hedge Fund Sentiment is Turning Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Hedge Funds Growing Increasingly Bearish on Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.