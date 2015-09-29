25 Biggest Marijuana Companies in the World

What are the biggest marijuana companies in the world? If you are looking for the safest investment, marijuana companies may just be the next big thing. Were we to pinpoint one industry which is sure to continue blooming in the future, both near and distant, that would be precisely this one – a multi-billion business with excellent forecasts.
To fully grasp the importance of this budding market, here are some essential marijuana statistics you should be aware of.
Firstly, the global marijuana market increased by 37% in 2018, which is beyond impressive. The global spending on marijuana is forecast to reach $57 billion. Recreational marijuana will make the majority of it (67%), while medical marijuana spending is about 33%.
The first country that legalized marijuana completely was Uruguay in 2013, whereas Canada followed suit last year. At the moment, the USA is still pondering complete legalization, despite the obvious benefits. For example, the employment rates have escalated due to the marijuana industry. In 2017, new cannabis jobs were given to 121,000 people and the demand for retailers and experts is constantly rising.
The recreational weed states are the following: Alaska, California, Colorado, Main, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont, Washington, and Washington, D.C. New York and New Jersey are usually mentioned as the great candidates when discussing the legalization. Illinois has just joined the crowd, but the law will be active from January 2020.
Should that happen, the first thing we can expect are some great savings, as $3.6 billion of the US citizens’ money was spent on enforcing marijuana possession laws in 2010. What is more, lucrative opportunities are to follow, too. Just look at the most recent marijuana taxes. Washington has the highest taxes on marijuana, so it managed to yield $319 million, with California being a close second ($300 million) and Colorado state tax for marijuana bringing $266 million. If marijuana were legal on the federal level, the US Treasury would collect one hefty sum.
The US should easily become the largest marijuana market in the world unless Europe decides to legalize marijuana. With an astounding budget of $1.3 trillion for healthcare, Europe would hardly have any competition. Germany and Italy take the lead, and the UK is already the largest producer of medical cannabis in the world. Australia’s cannabis market is said to reach $1.2 billion in sales by 2027, thus joining the biggest marijuana countries.
Previously we listed hedge funds’ top 4 marijuana stocks in an article. Now, let’s see how you can have your piece of this cannabis cake and find the best pot stocks!
For an experienced marketeer or a stockholder, analyzing and picking out the best venture is always fun. A bit of an adrenaline rush while you bet on the underdog. However, if marijuana stocks are something of a novelty to you, it’s always best to invest in the biggest players on the market. So, who are they exactly?
To provide you with the answer, we decided to first look for the ones with the highest market cap. Essentially, market capital is a sure indicator of a company’s power — the size/enormity of its assets definitely inspires trust in clients. However, what worth is it unless it continues to multiply? For this reason, we chose those marijuana companies which have shown excellent growth up to now. YOY (year-over-year) rates served as an indicator of their potential.
The data on the market cap was collected from Cannabis Market Cap at the end of July 2019, where we chose the 25 most affluent ones. The next step (finding growth rates) for each company was realized with the help of several sources. Mostly, New Cannabis Ventures was used for the growth rates of these top marijuana companies, but we also relied on Yahoo Finance, GlobeNewswire, CSIMarket, and Capital 10X. By using the revenue growth rates, we listed them from the lowest to the highest.
In a case when YOY growth rates were identical for two companies, the one with the highest market cap took precedence.
Finally, let’s take a look and see where the companies stand in this respect. With their capital and revenue rates, they are certainly the biggest marijuana companies in the world. Admittedly, as the market keeps fluctuating, some changes are possible to occur in the meantime, but for the time being, here is who can give you some good cannabis stocks for the money invested.
25.Village Farms International Inc.
Symbol: VFF
Market cap: $462,710,620
Growth rate: 8.10%
Price: $9.41
NASDAQ: VFF
Industry: Agriculture
Headquarters: Delta, Canada
We start in a very modest way, with just 8.10%. Previously known as Village Farms Canada Inc., the company is involved in a lot of different ventures. You may have heard of them due to their latest project: possibly the largest cannabis greenhouse in the world (about 550,000 square feet)! That will surely increase the value of these Canadian marijuana stocks, so go shopping while you still can.
24. Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc.
Symbol: CWEB
Market cap: $670,457,455
Growth rate: 66%
Price: $16.85
NASDAQ: CWBFH
Industry: Consumer Products/Healthcare
Headquarters: Boulder, Colorado
Founded by seven brothers in 2013, the company has probably surpassed all their dreams. With the revenues of $21.7 million from the last quarter, Charlotte’s Web Holdings is one of the most successful hemp CBD manufacturers. The hemp stock company earned its fame (and name!) when CNN aired a documentary about how a little girl suffering from Dravet syndrome was relieved greatly by using their CBD products.
23.Aphria Inc.
Symbol: APHA
Market cap: $1,575,001,404
Growth rate: 74%
Price: $6.27
NYSE: APHA
Industry: Consumer products (medical marijuana)
Headquarters: Ontario, Canada
With a market capital of a billion and a half, Aphria Inc. is one of the largest marijuana companies in the world. They are focused on producing cannabis oil in different forms.
Despite the impressive assets, their weed stock price dropped by almost 40%, which is rather worrying. Future big plans include spreading onto German market (they are one of only three companies in possession of German cannabis license).
22. CV Sciences Inc.
Symbol: CVSI
Market cap: $423,987,861
Growth rate: 84.70%
Price: $4.23
NASDAQ: CVSI
Industry: Consumer Products/Pharmacy
Headquarters: California, USA
The company operates in two ways. First, there’s the renowned PlusCBD Oil™ brand (hemp-derived), and hemp CBD stocks are always a safe bet. Moreover, they also invest in pharmaceutical-grade drugs based on CBD. At the beginning of the year, they came into $14.9 million revenue, with a gross margin of 70.8%.
21. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc.
Symbol: CRBP
Market cap: $409,612,929
Growth rate: 98.40%
Price: $6.35
NASDAQ:CRBP
Industry: Biopharmacy
Headquarters: Norwood, Massachusetts.
For the time being, the position of medical marijuana stocks owned by Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. depends largely on the trials’ results. Fortunately, they inspire a lot of trust, e.g., the $900,000 worth Development Award Agreement with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation was quite an achievement.
20. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
Symbol: SMG
Market cap: $5,633,127,270
Growth rate: 100.95 %
Price: $101.55
NASDAQ: SMG
Industry: Manufacture
Headquarters: Marysville, Ohio
One of the oldest and most successful companies when it comes to lawn and garden supplies recognized the opportunity behind growing marijuana. They may not have cannabis greenhouses, but they do supply everything for them: seeds, hydroponics, fertilizers, you name it. The brand is strong with this one, and cannabis-related or not, the products earned them $2.6 billion in sales.
19. MediPharm Labs Corp.
Symbol: LABS
Market cap: $457,526,654
Growth rate: 115%
Price: $3.47
NASDAQ: MEDIF
Industry: Pharmacy
Headquarters: Ontario, Canada
As the general public has become more inclined to cannabis oil as opposed to smoking pot due to its hazardous effect on the lungs, there is a great demand for cannabis extracts on the market, and innovative medical marijuana companies such as MediPharm Labs Corp. are jumping at the opportunity. The company deals with several types of cannabis extraction.
Q1 brought them a $22 million revenue. In addition, they are spreading their business to Australia.
18.Tilray Inc.
Symbol: TLRY
Market cap: $3,549,666,891
Growth rate: 118%
Price: $44.06
NASDAQ: TLRY
Industry: Pharmacy
Headquarters: Nanaimo, Canada
Tilray Inc. definitely deserves a place on our list of biggest marijuana companies in the world. It has just signed a $30 million contract with Zenabis and the future looks bright. They supply cannabis products (flowers included), and what makes them stand out from the competition is that they are keen on collaborating with educational institutions.
17. Cronos Group Inc.
Symbol: CRON
Market cap: $4,999,003,159
Growth rate: 119.70%
Price: $14.87
NASDAQ: CRON
Industry: Consumer Products
Headquarters: Toronto, Canada
In case you’ve been looking for reliable marijuana companies to invest in, here’s Cronos Group for you. The growth rate is very low compared to what is expected from 2019 (a whopping 450%), so pay close attention to this one, especially when you are aware of the latest acquisitions (the ultra-modern manufacturing facility from Apotex Fermentation). The prices of their shares have already increased by 2% right after the announcement.
16. Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.
Symbol: HARV
Market cap: $538,792,538
Growth rate: 131%
Price: $5.71
NASDAQ: HRVSF
Industry: Consumer products
Headquarters: Vancouver, Canada
Despite being founded in Canada, marijuana retailers love spreading their business into the US as well. Harvest is going to be present in 17 states, and it will be in charge of more than 210 facilities, with over 1,500 employees involved.
Currently, the opening of three Florida dispensaries for medical marijuana promise high yields. Overall, it should reach $900 million in sales in 2020. It is also said to be a real pro at winning licenses. Furthermore, Harvest’s acquisition of MSO Verano maintains a high progress rate.
15. Innovative Industrial Properties
Symbol: IIPR
Market cap: $1,246,073,071
Growth rate: 147%
Price: $127.07
NASDAQ: IIPR
Industry: Real Estate
Headquarters: California, USA
As opposed to some other publicly traded companies which deal with seeds or “fruit”, i.e. cannabis-derived products, this one has focused on one thing no cannabis field can exist, and that is the land and corresponding facilities.
Up to the present moment, IIP has had in its possession about 1.8 million rentable square feet across California, Colorado, New York, Arizona, Massachusetts, Michigan, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. That’s 23 properties which are 100% leased. The average lease term is 15 years.
14. Green Thumb Industries Inc.
Symbol: GTII
Market cap: $1,062,008,347
Growth rate: 155%
Price: $9.58
NASDAQ: GTBIF
Industry: Consumer Products
Headquarters: Chicago, USA
Green Thumb Industries distributes the products through its own retail chain called Rise™. Recently, it has announced that the revenue for the first quarter is $28 million. GTI puts emphasis on investing in marijuana business all the time and has about 800 employees and 11 manufacturing facilities. The sales to third-party retailers more than doubled in comparison to last year, and it also won a new license for Ohio. This year, Green Thumb will open 15 to 20 new stores, which is almost double the number of shops they currently own.
13. Newstrike Brands Ltd.
Symbol: HIP
Market cap: $499,042,658
Growth rate: 196%
Price: $0.45
NASDAQ: NWKRF
Industry: Manufacture/Retail
Headquarters: Oakville, Canada
There are certainly some Canadian pot stocks which have a higher price, but with the growth rate of almost 200%, and the fact it has just been acquired by HEXO, we can expect some major progress.
12. KushCo Holdings Inc.
Symbol: KSHB
Market cap: $457,526,654
Growth rate: 221%
Price: $5.15
NASDAQ: Waiting for approval
Industry: Manufacture
Headquarters: California, USA
In case you are unsure how to invest in marijuana as the banks are still not allowed to give you any loans for your start-up, why don’t you consider manufacturing solvents, containers, vaporizers, and similar cannabis merchandise? It certainly worked for KushCo Holdings!
11. Curaleaf Holdings Inc.
Symbol: CURA
Market cap: $2,204,686,089
Growth rate: 288%
Price: $6.51
NASDAQ: CURLF
Industry: Consumer Products
Headquarters: Massachusetts, USA
When you have just decided to splurge out an amazing $875 million (stocks included) to purchase Grassroots (GR Companies Inc.), then you are bound to expect large profits very soon. By the way, it was founded by Russian billionaires, and you can rest assured they know profitable (weed) stocks when they see one.
10. Aurora Cannabis Inc.
Symbol: ACB
Market cap: $7,074,805,168
Growth rate: 305%
Price: $6.98
NYSE: ACB
Industry: Healthcare
Headquarters: Vancouver, Canada
Whatever you’ve heard of the company, it’s all true. Aurora Cannabis is one of the biggest marijuana companies in the world, and with the growth rate of 305%, it will continue to be as such. Spread on five continents and 25 countries, it is always looking for expanding opportunities, such as the acquisition of CanniMed and MedReleaf.
9. Canopy Growth Corporation
Symbol: WEED
Market cap: $12,130,091,885
Growth rate: 313%
Price: $35.8
NYSE: CGC
Industry: Healthcare/Consumer Products
Headquarters: Ontario, Canada
Out of all the companies from our list, Canopy Growth has by far the largest market cap — over $12 billion! This year’s reports are also more than positive, announcing CGC stock and sales revenues from the last quarter as high as $99.3 million. It operates on five continents and has a partnership with a cannabis celebrity venturer, Snoop Dogg.
8. Acreage Holdings Inc.
Symbol: ACRG
Market cap: $807,030,282
Growth rate: 487%
Price: $13.64
OTC: ACRGF
Industry: Healthcare/ Cannabis
Headquarters: New York, USA
As you are reading this, the $3.4 billion merger between Canopy Growth and Acreage Holdings is taking place, approved greatly by the majority of shareholders. Therefore, we can expect the Canopy Growth Corporation to top our list soon enough.
7. The Green Organic Dutchman
Symbol: TGOD
Market cap: $666,363,491
Growth rate: 517%
Price: $2.42
OTC: TGODF
Industry: Consumer Products/Healthcare
Headquarters: Ontario, Canada
Organic oils, flowers, and edibles make the range of their organic products. They produce plants as well. Perhaps The Green Organic Dutchman hasn’t got its first billion yet, but if the growth rate is over 500%…Well, you do the math. This could be one of the best marijuana companies to invest in this year.
6. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.
Symbol: OGI
Market cap: $958,085,298
Growth rate: 621%
Price: $6.14
NASDAQ: OGI
Industry: Healthcare
Headquarters: Moncton, Canada
A market cap of almost a billion certainly puts one in the group with the biggest marijuana companies in the world. By the end of 2019, OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is forecast to produce about 250,000 pounds of cannabis. A partnership with a German company and the development of vaporizers are just some of their growth strategy plans.
5. HEXO Corp.
Symbol: HEXO
Market cap: $1,293,217,236
Growth rate: 950%
Price: $5.03
NYSE: HEXO
Industry: Consumer products
Headquarters: Gatineau, Canada
Canadian marijuana companies dominate the global market. HEXO has the YOY rate of almost 1000%(!). It sells traditional marijuana products, including flowers. The company has just joined NYSE (New York Stock Exchange) and is expanding on the European market — the latest obtained license for medical cannabis was issued in Greece.
4. GW Pharmaceuticals
Symbol: GWPH
Market cap: $5,152,464,491
Growth rate: 1191%
Price: $167.73
NASDAQ: GWPH
Industry: Pharmacy
Headquarters: Cambridge, UK
The majority of American and Canadian companies have nothing on GW Pharma. Founded in 1998, this is one of the most well-known marijuana companies and it owes its fame to Sativex and Epidiolex. The first one is the first cannabinoid-based medicine in the world, while the latter has come under the spotlight because it is the only CBD medicine which has been approved by the FDA. The US sales of Epidiolex for the first quarter of 2019 were $33.5 million.
3. Cara Therapeutics Inc.
Symbol: CARA
Market cap: $1,008,498,244
Growth rate: 1379.12 %
Price: $25.37
NASDAQ:CARA
Industry: Pharmacy
Headquarters: Connecticut, USA
This American cannabis company is a strong competitor to GW Pharmaceuticals. It is focused on producing the medicines which serve as a relief from (chronic) pain, pruritus, and inflammation. The British company may have the FDA recognition, but at the moment Cara is celebrating its another successful trial and is getting closer to the FDA stamp of approval. Korsuva (CR845) is a new medicine which will probably get the confirmation it’s safe to use.
2. iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc.
Symbol: IAN
Market cap: $438,708,010
Growth rate: 4176%
Price: $2.81
OTC: ITHUF
Industry: Manufacture/Consumer products
Headquarters: New York, USA
The market cap of half a billion may seem minimal, but if you just take a look at what the future may bring, you’ll be rushing to buy these NASDAQ stocks.
At the moment, what iAnthus really needs in order to significantly increase its capital is another well-planned acquisition, similar to MPX deal. The revenue for Q1 was almost $10 million, which seems modest compared to the competition. Still, it is an increase of 4176% from the last year, and the company has all chances of doing it one more time.
1. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Symbol: ARNA
Market cap: $3,068,882,786
Growth rate: 45,544.30%
Price: $61.91
NASDAQ:ARNA
Industry: Biopharmacy
Headquarters: California, US
Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company from California focused on developing and delivering medicine to American and Swiss patients. In addition, it’s expanding into the Asian market via Everest Medicines.
While Arena is enlisted as one of the marijuana companies, that does not mean its whole biotech production revolves around cannabis-based medicine. Their cannabis-based pride and joy is APD371, a painkiller for people suffering from Chron’s disease.
With such an incredible YOY rate (yes, we double-checked it), we can only see the revenues multiplying at a rapid rate.
There you have it! 25 biggest marijuana companies in the world, and they’re all yours to choose from. You have all the figures needed, as well as the exact types of industry, so take your pick!