If you don’t feel like going to work tomorrow you’ll need these 17 best excuses to get out of work.

At times, you simply get fed up with everything and don’t feel like showing up for work. It’s one of those days when you need some “me time” and all you want to do is pamper yourself. It’s understandable. However, you can’t just call your boss like that and let them know you won’t be showing up for a couple of days. “I need some me time” does not sound reasonable to them for some reason. So, you need to resort to other ways of getting a day off.

What is a good reason to call off work? When coming up with an excuse for getting out of work, you need to pay attention to a few things. Most importantly, the excuse must sound believable so you want to put in some thought into it. If you want to get out of work quickly, you could use any of these 14 good excuses to miss work on short notice.

On the other hand, if you have finally got yourself an interview with that company you wanted to work for, you could use a classic excuse like call in sick. For more suggestions, take a look at 15 good excuses to miss work for an interview.

However, using a sick day too often can cause your boss to be suspicious and you don’t want that. You certainly don’t want to hurt your career. Fortunately, there are many other alternatives that you can use without raising suspicion. And you don’t even need to think of them yourself because we have searched the web for the good excuses to miss work and compiled the ultimate list. Reddit and Quorra offered some pretty good suggestions based on people’s actual experiences with applying those excuses. In addition to these successfully applied excuses, we also turned to The Balance and CareerAddict for guidance.

The result? This awesome list of 17 best excuses to get out of work!