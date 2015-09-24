16 Best US Cities for One Night Stands

Furthermore, our little survey aimed to find out which are the easiest countries to get laid in the world, only backed up the claim that countries in northern Europe are quite sexually liberated since Latvia is according to it the easiest country to have a one night stand. The people are sexually active on other continents as well, and countries like Brazil and Thailand, which scored high in the survey above, are there to prove the point. After all, Sao Paolo and Rio de Janeiro are among the most promiscuous cities in the world, not to mention Bangkok which even has foreigner-oriented red light districts. So, in a quest for the best country for one night stands, the above-mentioned lists will definitely point you in the right direction. Also, the Internet is packed up with various dating apps such as Tinder and Grindr, even though a bunch of them is for those searching for “a few strings attached.” So, for those who are wondering how to get a one night stand online, we warmly recommend installing and using some of the top hookup apps such as CasualX, for example.

But, let’s sail back to the Land of Liberty. Even though one night stands became quite common among people in America, let’s not fool ourselves — having a one night stand in a small town, for instance, where everyone knows each other, isn’t a good idea, especially if you’re not a stranger. That way, you’re just pushing your luck, while you’re trying to get lucky (pun intended). We all know that stories about sexcapades tend to spread like a wildfire in small communities, and there’s a great possibility you’re going to catch some condemning glances during a Sunday service in a church.