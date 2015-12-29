15 Countries that Watch the Most Porn in 2018

Since 2018 has just ended, let’s see which are those countries that watch the most porn in 2018.

Watching porn is an ordinary daily thing to a huge number of people in many countries. Some facts say that around 35% of all downloads are related to porn content. Also, every second there are 28, 258 people watching porn throughout the world. So, it is not surprising that the porn industry is very developed, worth $97 billion. The USA is one of the countries which have the largest pornography industry. Some facts about the USA porn enjoyers, which are the biggest consumers of online porn say that 37 porno videos are filmed each day in this country, while 2.5 billion emails with porn content are exchanged. Around 40 million Americans visit porn sites regularly.

Some more facts about porn in 2018 say that most watched porn categories include lesbian, hentai and milf, which seem to be at the top during the last several years. Interestingly, lesbian is the favorite female category, while Japanese is the favorite male category of porn for 2018. What about the weaker sex – how many women watch porn? According to a survey, around 31% percent of women watch porn once a week.

And, how does pornography impact family life and marriages? Well, there are certainly opposing opinions. Dissatisfaction with sex life may cause an excessive need for watching porn, which may further cause a person to have some strange expectations from their partner which may bring more complications into already shaken up relationship. But, on the other hand, there are partners who engage in watching porn together, or individuals that find porn stimulating using it to bring new things into their sex life, and hence improve it.

Another interesting topic to research might be – is there a connection between those countries that watch the most porn and those that have fewer adulteries? In other words, does watching porn influence people in that manner that they become unfaithful? Since this is not our topic for today, we haven’t researched it further. But you may want to compare our list of 10 Countries with Most Faithful Husbands with our today’s list of countries that watch the most porn, and see if there are many overlaps.

Nowadays it is easier than ever to access some of the numerous porn sites, and therefore it is hard to track the real figures. But, nevertheless, there are some most popular porn sites among the users, which provide some feedback information as well. Some of them are xVideos, Porn hub, x Hamster, XNXX or YouPorn. As the most reliable source for the issue of countries that watch the most porn in 2018, we turned to Porn hub’s insights report for the last year.

Before we continue on the list, you might be interested to check out which were the top 10 Countries that Watch the Most Porn in 2017. Now let’s see how things have changed during a year.